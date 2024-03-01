World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024: Date, history and significance

World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024: Mental wellness is a significant part of our daily lives, and we must ensure to dedicate a part of the day in taking care of our emotional and mental health. It is important to understand that mental disorders can stem from a lot of things, such as trauma or unfortunate past experiences. It is important to delve deeper and try to find solutions and healthy ways to address them. Teenagers are often prey to mental disorders – from substance abuse to depression to eating disorders. Often, they do not find a safe space to communicate their issues, making them fall deeper into the mental disorder pit. Every year, World Teen Mental Wellness Day is celebrated on March 2.(Unsplash)

World Teen Mental Wellness Day is celebrated with the intention of addressing such issues and ensuring that we address mental health disorders in teenagers effectively. As we gear up to observe the day, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Teen Mental Wellness Day is celebrated on March 2. This year, the important day falls on a Saturday.

History:

The organisation Born This Way Foundation, founded by American singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, celebrated the first World Teen Mental Wellness Day in the year 2022. The day was announced with the intention of exploring ways to address mental health issues in teenagers and providing them access to effective resources.

Significance:

World Teen Mental Wellness Day raises awareness about the mental health disorders faced by teenagers and the stigma associated with it. It also aims to highlight the resources available that can be accessed by teenagers in effectively addressing their mental issues. It also aims to create a safe space for teenagers to communicate their emotions without having the fear of being judged and seek professional help when needed.