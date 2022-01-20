Yoga girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni performs Reverse Prayer Pose for her fans

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer by profession, keeps sharing snippets of her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. Riddhima's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her workouts – be it acing a yoga routine or working out in beast mode in her living room with her pet pooch for company, Riddhima's workout diaries are a treat for sore eyes.

Riddhima can do it all. From acing a workout routine mid-air with only her hands balanced on a stool, to setting mother-daughter goals in workout videos with her daughter Samara, Riddhima keeps sharing fresh fitness goals for us. Riddhima's Instagram profile is otherwise a plethora of her work and her snippets from her personal life.

A day back, Riddhima shared a picture of herself acing the Reverse Prayer pose to perfection. The yoga position, also known as Penguin Pose or Pashchima Namaskarasana or Viparita Namaskarasana, is a variation of Tadasana. In this position, a person needs to position their hands into the form of a Namaskar in the back of their body. Riddhima, in the recent post, can be seen doing the yoga position. In a black cropped top and a pair of black gym trousers, Riddhima, in her living room, can be seen facing her back to the camera and performing the Reverse Prayer pose for her fans. Take a look:

This yoga position comes with multiple health benefits. The shoulder movement helps in opening up the chest and enhancing breathing, promoting digestion and improving the metabolism. It also helps in strengthening the wrist tendons and reducing wrist pain. It also helps in massaging the shoulder muscles and relaxing the shoulder blades. If performed on a daily basis, the Reverse prayer Pose helps in alleviating stress and calming the mind and body.