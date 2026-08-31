You are cancer-free, then it comes back years later: Medanta oncologist explains why

Every cancer survivor knows the unspoken ritual of the post-treatment scan. You hold your breath, stare at the ceiling of the waiting room, and pray for the two words that feel like a golden ticket: 'cancer-free'. It’s the ultimate milestone. But for many, that relief comes with a quiet, lingering ghost — the scary reality that cancer can pull a surprise comeback months, years, or even decades down the line. Also read | Cancer specialist says Indian doctors 'can’t afford a bad day like Kohli or Federer': ‘We are someone’s only hope’

If the thought of recurrence feels like a cruel plot twist, you’re not alone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, chairman of medical oncology at Medanta, Gurgaon, who brings over 41 years of experience to the table, unpacked why cancer comes back, what dormant cells are actually doing while they sleep, and why a recurrence isn't a sign that you or your doctors failed.

Dormant cells and 'MRD' The main reason cancer makes an unexpected return boils down to microscopic biology. Even when surgery, chemo, or radiation successfully wipe out 99.9 percent of a tumour, a microscopic remnant can slip through the cracks. "Even after surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapy, a very small number of cancer cells may survive," explained Dr Vaid.

"These cells, often referred to as minimal residual disease (MRD) or dormant cancer cells, can remain inactive for years without causing any symptoms or appearing on routine scans," he added. Think of these cells as being in prolonged snooze mode. While dormant, they quietly dodge your immune system and ignore standard treatments. But eventually, shifts in your body can hit the alarm clock.

"Changes in the body's immune response, hormonal environment, inflammation, or genetic alterations within the tumour cells may eventually reactivate these dormant cells, leading to recurrence," Dr Vaid shared.

Recurrence doesn't mean treatment failed It is terrifying when a scan shows the disease is back, but Dr Vaid stressed a crucial point: a return doesn't mean your initial medical team messed up or that the first treatment was useless. "Importantly, a recurrence does not necessarily mean that the initial treatment failed. Instead, it reflects the complex nature of cancer biology," he said.

How and where it shows up usually falls into three main categories:

⦿ The cancer pops back up right in or near the original spot.

⦿ It shows up in nearby lymph nodes or surrounding tissue.

⦿ It travels to another organ entirely (metastasis).