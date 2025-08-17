'You can't put anything smaller than your elbow in it' so what's the right way to clean ear wax? Doctors reveal

Do you ever feel an irresistible urge to grab a Q-tip and go to town on your ear? An itchy ear can be one of the most frustrating sensations, yet there’s often little you can do to truly relieve it. Cleaning your ears is not really needed but if you insist on it, here are a few safer options in how to do it.

Doctors often say that nothing smaller than your elbow should enter your ear but let's face it, when you can feel the ear wax move inside your head, it's difficult not to keep thinking about it. So in such dire situations, what do you do?

How to safely clear your ears?

Dr Alexandra Quimby of New York's Upstate University Hospital suggested a safe option in an interview with The New York Times.

The first one is to use a washcloth. She suggests wiping the outer ear (pinna) with a moist washcloth like you would other parts of your body. “Clean the outer part you can get to, but nothing deeper,” she said.

Dr. Seth Schwartz, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle also told NYT, that one could try ear drops. Dr. Schwartz explained that using over-the-counter ear drops can support the ear’s natural self-cleaning ability. He noted that these drops are especially useful for people who have drier earwax, as they soften the wax and make it easier to remove.

What not to do?

Both doctors also reiterated that no sharp DIY or any other kinds of tools should be introduced to the ear. They pose the very real harm of rupturing the eardrum when not used properly or making things even worse than before.

They also warned against those bogus ear-wax candles too.

If the issues become too hard to ignore, causing pain, extra itchiness or if it affects your hearing, one must visit their ENT doctor for medical advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.