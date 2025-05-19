Your waist size matters. Study says, it can predict heart failure

For years, the risk of heart failure has been primarily linked to obesity and Body Mass Index (BMI). However, a new study presented at Heart Failure 2025 suggests that waist-to-height ratio may be a more accurate indicator. Researchers from Lund University in Sweden found that fat distribution—specifically around the waist—has a greater impact on heart health than overall body weight, highlighting the need to shift focus from BMI to body fat placement. Also read | Cardiac surgeon reveals why controlling high blood pressure is the 1st step to preventing heart failure Where the fat is distributed in the body has a larger impact on heart health than overall body weight. (Pexels)

The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s scientific congress in Belgrade, Serbia on May 18. Dr. Amra Jujic from Lund University, who presented the study said, “BMI is the most common measure of obesity, but it is influenced by factors such as sex and ethnicity and does not take into account the distribution of body fat. Waist-to-height ratio is considered a more robust measure of central adiposity, the harmful deposition of fat around visceral organs.”

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 1,792 participants from the Malmö Preventive Project for a median of 12.6 years, within the age range of 45 to 73 years. Individuals were selected on the basis of equal thirds having normal blood glucose levels, impaired fasting glucose, or diabetes. During the course of the study, 132 participants developed heart failure. When probed, it was observed that the waist-to-height ratio had a significant impact on heart health risk.

The ideal waist size is half of your height.(Image by Pixabay)

What waist-to-height ratio is healthy?

Explaining what an ideal waistline should be for optimal heart health, study co-author Dr. John Molvin from Lund University and Malmö University Hospital said, “Having a waist measurement that is less than half your height is ideal.”

Why measurements matter?

The researchers concluded that measuring waist circumference during routine blood pressure checkups should become standard practice, as it provides valuable insight into body fat distribution. They emphasized that where fat is stored in the body plays a crucial role in heart health—often more so than total body weight. These findings could potentially revolutionize the approach to obesity treatment, shifting the focus from weight alone to fat location and its health impact.

