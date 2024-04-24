International Noise Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

International Noise Awareness Day 2024: Noise can be harmful for the health. Sound above a certain decibel can affect the ear drums and overall health. It is important to maintain a certain decorum while playing sound and music to ensure that we do not end up affecting people. Noise pollution can lead to health issues such as high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption, and lost productivity. Exposure to noise for a prolonged period of time can also be fatal for human beings, as well as animals. Every year, International Noise Awareness Day is celebrated to ensure that we become more aware of the negative effects of noise on our health. As we gear up to celebrate the important day for this year, here are a few things that we should be aware of. Every year, International Noise Awareness Day is observed on April 25.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, International Noise Awareness Day is observed on April 25. This year, International Noise Awareness Day falls on Thursday.

History:

In 1996, the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) announced International Noise Awareness Day to spread awareness about the effects of noise pollution. This day also urges people to come together and find ways to reduce noise pollution and contribute to a healthier planet.

Significance:

One of the most common effects of noise pollution is hearing loss. Be it fitness classes, or entertainment mediums or concerts, exposure to noise for prolonged time can be fatal for us. It is important to educate ourselves about the effects of noise and become more aware of the ways that we can employ to reduce noise. Most people do not understand the effect of noise on their bodies until it's too late. The best way to celebrate International Noise Awareness Day is by educating ourselves about the effects of noise on human health and brainstorming with others to explore ways to ensure that we reduce the effects of noise on us.