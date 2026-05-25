Does your cat's skin have a yellowish tinge? Veterinarian explains why you should treat it as a medical emergency

Dr Alex Crow, a UK-based veterinarian and pet advice content creator, is explaining why your cat may suddenly appear unusually yellow – and why it should be treated as a medical emergency. In an Instagram video shared on April 21, the vet highlights, “If your cat ever looked this yellow, then you need to get them to the vet straight away. That yellow colour in the skin and ears is what we call jaundice, and it means the body's got too much of something called bilirubin.”

For many people, cats are more than pets – they’re family. Which is why paying attention to their health, appetite , and everyday behaviour matters so much. Small changes in how they look or act can sometimes be the first sign that something is wrong, and recognising those symptoms early can make all the difference.

Jaundice in cats According to Dr Crow, if your cat’s ears, gums, or the whites of their eyes begin to look yellow, it may be a sign of jaundice and should be treated as a medical emergency. He explains that jaundice occurs when bilirubin – a yellow pigment produced during the normal breakdown of red blood cells – builds up in the bloodstream and starts staining body tissues. While some bilirubin in the body is completely normal and is usually eliminated through stool, problems arise when it cannot be processed or cleared properly, causing it to accumulate in the cat’s system.

The veterinarian notes, “If your cat turns yellow – their ears, their gums, the whites of their eyes – that is jaundice, and it is always an emergency. Jaundice happens when bilirubin, a pigment produced from the breakdown of red blood cells, builds up in the bloodstream and stains the tissues yellow. Some level of it is totally normal. It's usually cleared out of the body in the poop. In fact, it's what gives poop its brown colour, but it's not normal when it's stuck in your cat's system and builds up to dangerous levels.”

Causes of jaundice in cats Dr Crow highlights that jaundice in cats often points to more serious underlying issues like liver disease or excessive red blood cell breakdown. He outlines three broad causes:

Pre-hepatic jaundice This happens when red blood cells are destroyed more quickly than the liver is able to process them. It can be caused by conditions such as immune-mediated anaemia, as well as blood parasites or viral infections. The vet explains, “Pre-hepatic jaundice means red blood cells are being destroyed faster than the liver can process them – often due to immune-mediated haemolytic anaemia, blood parasites like Mycoplasma haemofelis, or feline leukaemia virus.”

Hepatic jaundice Hepatic jaundice occurs when the liver is unable to function properly. One possible cause is fatty liver syndrome, which can develop when a cat stops eating and the body begins rapidly breaking down fat stores. Dr Crow notes, “Hepatic jaundice means the liver itself is failing – and in cats, the most common cause is hepatic lipidosis, or fatty liver syndrome, where a cat that has stopped eating for as little as three to four days starts rapidly mobilising fat stores that overwhelm and suffocate the liver cells.”

Post-hepatic jaundice This can happen when the bile cannot drain properly and is usually caused by inflammation, gallstones or a mass blocking the bile duct.

Dr Crow adds, “Cats are uniquely vulnerable to hepatic lipidosis because of how aggressively their metabolism shifts during even short periods without food. An overweight cat that goes off its food for a few days can develop fatal liver failure. That is why a cat not eating is never something to wait out.”

He concludes, “If you see any yellow tinge on your cat, get to your vet immediately. Early treatment – especially aggressive nutritional support – can be lifesaving.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.