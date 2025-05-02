Will you choose your dog over your best friend? Study says, most people do

Dogs are your best friend, and it has been like that for centuries. Dogs are one of the first animals to be domesticated, and since then, thy have owned the throne in our hearts. Their pleading eyes, wet nose and furry paws know how to calm us, give us company and keep us happy throughout the day. They love us unconditionally and know how to make our day better, so much so, that people prefer their fur babies to other social relationships. Also read | Is your pet lonely? Vet shares signs to understand canine loneliness and how to help People prefer their fur babies more than their other social relationships.

A study was conducted to understand how people perceive their relationship with their dogs, and how this feeling of warmth and companionship transcends over their other human relationships, including ones they share with their romantic partners, family members and best friends.

Borbála Turcsán, first author of the study from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary told The Guardian, “Our results showed that it (the bond) does not replace human relationships but offers something different, a unique combination of characteristics to complement what we receive from the human side of our social network.”

Findings of the study:

From April 2011 to February 2013, and from January 2022 to December 2023, the study authors selected 717 dog owners of which 20% had children and 80% had a romantic partner. Based on 13 characteristics, the participants were asked to rate their relationship with their pet, child, romantic partner, closest relative and best friend. The questions were based on companionship, intimacy, reliability, satisfaction and power balance.

Do you prefer your dog over anyone else?

The results showed that people rated their relationship with their dogs more nurturing and faithful than with their family or friends. They also reported fewer negative conversations with their dogs, allowing them to seek joy in life. In areas of affection, reliability and support, the participants rated their dogs more reliable than their best friends or their closest relatives.

However, in case of power, they reported that dogs demonstrate great imbalances. While their kids grow up to be independent, dogs need constant guidance, supervision and care.