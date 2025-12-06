Bidadi Thatte Idli Recipe, Karnataka’s Famous Soft Breakfast Made Simple for a Light and Reliable Morning Meal

Bidadi Thatte Idli is a popular breakfast from the Ramanagara region of Karnataka, known for its distinct shape and generous size. The idli batter is spread on wide plates, known as thatte, giving the dish its name. This method allows the batter to steam evenly and gives the idli its signature softness. Though similar ingredients are used in regular idlis, the ratio and steaming style set this version apart. Bidadi Thatte Idli(Freepik)

The dish has its origins along the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway, where small eateries began serving Thatte Idli to travellers for a light and filling morning meal. Over time, the recipe became recognised across Karnataka and gradually reached other states through food stalls and restaurants. Its popularity grew because the batter is easy to prepare in large quantities and requires minimal oil, making it suitable for both home kitchens and commercial settings.

The combination of rice and urad dal gives Thatte Idli a balanced nutritional profile. According to a study, the fermentation process increases the availability of nutrients and supports digestion. Research done by FSSAI, urad dal contributes plant-based protein, while rice provides carbohydrates for steady energy. The steaming technique keeps the dish gentle on the stomach, which is why many households prefer idlis as a morning meal for children and adults.

Different towns in Karnataka have their own versions. Some include a small amount of flattened rice (poha) or sabudana to enhance softness, while others maintain a more traditional ratio for a firmer texture. These variations show how regional practices influence the final result, even when the core ingredients remain the same.

Bidadi Thatte Idli Recipe For A Karnataka Breakfast

Ingredients (Makes 6–8 Thatte Idlis)

2 cups idli rice

1 cup urad dal

2 tbsp poha (flattened rice)

½ tsp methi seeds

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Oil for greasing the plates

Instructions