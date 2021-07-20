Bored of typical Eid desserts? This bread halwa will satiate your sweet cravings

While we never need an excuse to eat dessert, when festivals come around they not only give us the perfect excuse to stuff our faces but also come with their own special delicacies and such, and festivals like Diwali, Holi, Eid, and so on have become almost synonymous with the fare that is eaten on the day of celebrations.

Eid ul Adha is upon us, and as the non vegetarians gorge on dishes including kebabs, tikkas, nehari, saalan, the vegetarians need not feel left out as one can count on dessert being vegetarian friendly. While one may be used to eating sevaiyaan and sheer korma on the day of Eid, this recipe for bread halwa by Chef Ranveer Brar is not only quick to whip us but also has all the fixings for a perfect dessert without the frills. Check it out...

Ingredients

For Fried Bread

2 heaped tbsp Ghee

12-15 slices Bread - without crust & cubes

For Fried Cashew Nuts Paste

1 tbsp Ghee

6-8 Cashew Nuts

For Halwa

½ tbsp Chironji

10-12 Raisins

500 ml Milk

¼ cup Condensed Milk

fried Bread

fried Cashew Nuts Paste

¼ tsp Cardamom Powder

For Garnish

Chironji

Raisins

Fried Cashew Nuts

Silver Vark

Dry Rose Petals

Mint Leaves

Method to prepare

For Fried Bread

All you need to do is heat ghee in a kadai or shallow pan and fry the bread cubes until brown and crispy. Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Fried Cashew Nuts Paste

In the same kadai add some more ghee and fry the cashew nuts until golden. Remove and let them cool, once cooled grind to a fine paste using a blender, keep aside until required again.

For Halwa

You can use the same kadai, and in it fry some chironji, raisins in ghee and then add milk. Bring the milk to a boil and add condensed milk, mix it properly and let it boil for 4-5 minutes.

Now add the fried bread, fried cashew nuts paste and mix everything properly. Keep cooking until the mixture leaves ghee from the sides, now turn of the stove and add cardamom powder. Make sure to mix everything uniformly.

Serve warm and garnish with chironji, raisins, fried cashew nuts, silver warq, dry rose petals, mint leaves. Enjoy with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

