Can’t give up parathas? Pankaj Bhadouria shares a premix recipe with 15g protein for a healthier twist

She highlighted that this is a mix of different dals and sesame seeds, which gives you a balance of protein to help meet your daily needs. You can make the paratha atta as a premix once and store it for up to 3 months. “A 90g dough ball will give you 15g of protein,” added Bhadouria. From moong dal to urad dal, sattu to sesame seeds, all these ingredients are rich in protein, which makes this premix one of the healthiest things to have in your kitchen. Preparation time: 5 mins Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required to make premix: 250g moong dal that we will lightly roast and grind 50g urad dal that we will lightly roast and grind 250 sattu 50g white sesame powder 500g atta One tsp jeera powder One tsp pepper powder Two tsp kasuri methi One tsp ajwain Salt to taste

Paratha made from paratha premix (Unsplash)