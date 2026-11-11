Chef Ranveer Brar’s tres leches recipe with fresh berries and mint leaves dressing is perfect indulgent dessert you must try at home
Ranveer Brar’s recipe transforms a fluffy sponge cake into a rich tres leches dessert flavored with vanilla, cinnamon and optional rum. Detailed recipe here.
A tres leches cake, which literally translates to three milks cake and is also known as pan tres leches or dulce de tres leches, is a fluffy Latin American sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. This rich and delicious dessert is enjoyed by many and can be made at home with a few easily available ingredients.
Ranveer Brar's tres leches cake
In February 2022, the chef shared his recipe for a classic spongy and flavourful tres leches cake, which he posted on YouTube via the Love Food channel. The process begins by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, gradually incorporating sugar, and gently folding in flour. While the cake bakes, a flavourful syrup is made, and rum is added for distinct notes. Berries and whipped cream become the perfect garnish.
Here's the detailed recipe, as shared by Ranveer Brar, for you to follow at home.
Ingredients
- For the sponge cake
Egg whites
Powdered sugar
All-purpose flour (maida)
- For the three-milk syrup
Condensed milk
Evaporated milk
Full-fat whole milk
Vanilla extract
A hint of cinnamon powder
Sugar
Rum (flavouring optional)
- For the topping and garnish
Cremenglaise / Fresh cream mixture
Whipped cream for icing/frosting
Fresh berries (cherries, plums, blueberries) and fresh mint leaves
Method
- For the cake
Step 1: Beat the egg whites until they reach soft peaks, then add the powdered sugar and flour to the mix and combine using the cut-and-fold method.
Step 2: Grease the cake mould and pour the batter into it. Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.
- For the three-milk syrup
Step 3: Heat condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk in a pan.
Step 4: Add vanilla extract, cinnamon powder, sugar, rum, and cook till the sugar melts.
Step 5: Now, demould the cake once slightly cooled. Add the cake into the syrup and keep it in the refrigerator for 3 hours so that it soaks up the syrup.
Step 6: You can also cut the top of the cake, place it upside down and soak again, or pierce it well.
- For assembling and garnish
Step 7: In a fresh bowl, make a mix of creme anglaise and fresh cream.
Step 8: For serving, pour the crème anglaise and fresh cream mixture around the cake.
Step 9: Use whipped cream for icing the cake and garnish it with cherries, plums, blueberries, and mint. Your tres Leches is ready to be served.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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