Chilli oil is taking over Indian culinary scene: 3 unmissable recipes to spice up your meals

Good news for foodies with a bias for spicy flavour, chilli oil is making waves, going from a niche pantry item in East Asian kitchens to a big-time condiment with a dedicated fan following and curated menus. Whether it is paired with momos or starring as the hero ingredient in fine dining's fusion gourmet meals, chilli oil is shaking things up for good. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who helped explain how chilli oil came to be in the spotlight. Hot chilli oil is used both as a condiment and an ingredient.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Culinary art of spice fusion: Chef shares how to pair pan-asian cuisine with Indian flavours

Rise of chilli oil

Chilli oil adds a fiery touch to any dish.(Shutterstock)

Sagar Merchant, Founder of Kaatil, attributed the rise of chilli oil in Indian kitchens to pop culture, increased exposure to global cuisines through YouTube, and the influence of the Korean or Hallyu wave.

He said, “Chilli oil has found its sweet spot between comfort and curiosity. Indians have always gravitated toward bold, spicy flavours, but this format felt fresh and exciting. What's fascinating is how quickly we've embraced it, largely thanks to pop culture exposure. The rise can be attributed to global travel expanding our palates, YouTube food culture bringing international flavours into our kitchens, and the Korean wave introducing us to new ways of experiencing heat. In a spice-loving country like India, this exciting format was bound to take off. ”

One of the reasons why chilli oil has been widely embraced in India is that it has been fine-tuned to suit Indian tastes. Sagar pointed out the 'desification' process, which plays a big role in how Indians have adapted chilli oil to their own culinary needs.

Sagar added, “But here's what's really interesting, Indians have an incredible talent for making things their own. ‘Desification’ is in our DNA, and chilli oil is becoming an essential for fusion cooking. It's not just trendy; it's versatile in ways that speak to our food culture. We're seeing it paired with everything from parathas and pav bhaji, fried momos to even khichdi. It's moved far beyond traditional companions like noodles and eggs, it's becoming integral to how we're reinventing comfort food with a contemporary twist.”

Foods that go well with chilli oil

Dim sums are dipped in chilli oils. (Shutterstock)

Primarily, chilli oil is used in two ways- either as one of the ingredients while cooking to infuse flavour when sauteing or frying or while garnishing as a condiment on the side for either dipping or drizzling. Many Indian foods are being paired with chilli oil, acting as a sauce.

Sagar highlighted the different food pairings and said, “Chilli oil works with foods that need a bit of heat and character. It also adds texture and depth to the dish, which transforms the flavour of ordinary meals. The classic pairings definitely include instant noodles, momos, pizzas, fried eggs and even as a salad dressing. However, it additionally adds a kick of flavour when paired with classic desi dishes, like dal chawal, idlis, theplas, paranthas and even some good old plain rice. The beauty of chilli oil definitely lies in its versatility. Some use it as a dip while others as a finishing touch.”

Is chilli a fad?

In India, pickles are a popular condiment. So, where does chilli oil stand in comparison?(Shutterstock)

While fusion food, like pairing Indian dishes with Pan-Asian sauces, is often experimented with, it raises the question of whether it’s just a passing trend or something built to last. Especially in a landscape where pickles have outlasted trends and continue to enamour across generations, where does chilli oil truly stand?

Addressing this, Sagar noted that chilli oil is more attractive for the urban youth. He said, “Chilli Oil still doesn’t directly compare to staples, but it's getting there. Staples like Chutneys and Achaar still hold a nostalgic and cultural stronghold in most Indian households, but chilli oil is quietly carving out its own space, especially among younger, urban audiences. It taps into the same craving for heat, tang, and depth that achaar delivers, but in a global format that feels contemporary and a little aspirational. Unlike achaar, which is steeped in tradition and preservation techniques, chilli oil offers a quick, bold flavour that fits perfectly with today's fast-paced, urbanised fusion-style cooking.”

Further, he talked about the future of chilli oil in Indian culinary scene, and clarified, “We're still in the early stages of this shift, but within a few years, I expect chilli oil will have earned its own special space in Indian pantries, maybe not replacing our beloved achaar, but standing alongside it as the modern complement to traditional flavours. Is it a fad? Not really. It may have started off trendy, but the way people are embracing it into daily eating habits tells us it’s sticking around, especially in younger kitchens.”



3 recipes where chilli oil is the main character

If chilli oil has caught your curiosity, it’s time to try your hand at cooking with it (other than just drizzling or dipping). This is the hero ingredient in spicy recipes, loading heat and heart in equal measure. To make your dishes more flavour-packed, take them up a notch and turn your regular dishes into statement gourmet delicacies. Chef Arun Kumar of The Ashok, New Delhi, shared with us these chilli-oil-based recipes:

1. Korean-style fried chicken with chilli oil glaze

The fried chicken has a distinctive crunchy texture.(PC: The Ashok)

Ingredients

For the chicken:

20 pieces of chicken wings

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup potato starch

2 eggs, beaten

Vegetable oil, for deep frying

For the signature glaze:

½ cup chilli oil

¼ cup gochujang (Korean red chilli paste)

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp freshly grated garlic

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

To garnish:

Toasted sesame seeds

Finely chopped spring onions

Method

A. Prepare the sauce:

In a small bowl, whisk together chilli oil, gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, garlic, and ginger.

Transfer to a small pan and simmer over medium heat until the sauce thickens slightly. Set aside.

B. Coat the chicken:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and potato starch. Lightly toss the chicken pieces in the dry mixture to coat.

Dip each piece in the beaten egg, then coat again in the flour-starch mixture for an extra-crispy crust.

C. Fry to perfection:

Heat 2–3 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

Fry the chicken in batches for 5–6 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

D. Glaze and garnish:

While the chicken is still hot, toss it generously in the prepared chilli oil sauce until well-coated.

Finish with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and freshly chopped spring onions.

D. Serving suggestion:

Serve hot as an appetizer or over steamed rice for a satisfying main course.

2. Spicy soya tofu ramen

Spicy soya tofu ramen is rich in umami flavours. (PC: The Ashok)

Ingredients

2 tbsp chilli oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

2-inch piece of ginger, thinly sliced

1 block firm soya tofu, cut into bite-sized cubes

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp rice vinegar

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 pack ramen noodles (any variety of your choice)

2 boiled eggs, halved

½ cup sweet corn kernels, boiled

Bok choy (lightly charred or sautéed)

For garnish:

Sliced spring onions

Toasted sesame seeds

Freshly grated ginger

Method

A. Build the aromatic base:

In a large pot, heat the chilli oil over medium heat.

Add the sliced onions, minced garlic, and ginger.

Sauté for 2–3 minutes, until the onions turn translucent and the aromatics are fragrant.

B. Sear the tofu:

Add the cubed tofu to the pot. Gently sauté until golden brown on the edges, absorbing the base flavours.

C. Create the broth:

Pour in the vegetable broth and water. Stir in soy sauce, rice vinegar, and black pepper.

Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer uncovered for 10–15 minutes to allow the flavours to meld.

D. Prepare the noodles:

Meanwhile, cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

E. Assemble the ramen bowls:

Divide the cooked noodles evenly between serving bowls.

Ladle the hot broth over them, ensuring each bowl gets a good mix of tofu and aromatics.

D. Top and finish:

Add halved boiled eggs, charred bok choy, and boiled corn to each bowl.

Garnish generously with sliced spring onions, sesame seeds, and a touch of freshly grated ginger.

Chef’s tip: Feel free to add mushrooms, miso paste, or a dash of sesame oil for an extra layer of umami.

3. Chilli Oil Aglio Olio Spaghetti with Edamame

The spaghetti gets a spicy edge with chilli oil. (PC: The Ashok)

Ingredients

300g spaghetti

¼ cup chilli oil (adjust to taste)

4–6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup shelled edamame (cooked)

¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Method

A. Boil the pasta:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add spaghetti and cook until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.

B. Infuse the oil:

In a large skillet, heat chilli oil over medium-low heat.

Add sliced garlic and sautégently for 4–6 minutes, until golden and aromatic, being careful not to burn it.

C. Add the edamame:

Stir in the cooked edamame, allowing it to soak in the garlic-chilli oil mix for 1–2 minutes.

D. Combine and toss:

Pour in the reserved pasta water to emulsify the sauce.

Add the drained spagheiand toss until evenly coated in the spiced oil and garlic.

E. Season and serve:

Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Plate the spaghetti, topping it with chopped parsley and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Chef's tip: Pair with a crisp white wine or a sparkling lemonade for a refreshing contrast to the heat.Ideal as a vegetarian main course with global flair.