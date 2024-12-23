Christmas 2024: Celebrate the festive season with these three decadent bread recipes

Christmas calls for a gastronomic celebration, savouring pure decadent goodness. The festive season is all about desserts, from cookies and cakes to tarts and truffles. Yes, they are all in vogue but a slice of freshly baked bread hits differently. Serve these breads with hot chocolate or any warm beverage of your choice. Freshly baked bread goes well with hot chocolate. (Shutterstock)

Chef Amit Sharma, co-founder of Love & Cheesecake shared three Christmas bread recipes that add delicious variety to your Christmas dessert menu. These bread recipes are diverse, ranging from chocolatey to citrusy flavours and originating from Italy to Germany.

Holiday Babka

Holiday Babka is a sweet, braided bread. It has a rich, decadent filling, making it a delight to bite into, bursting with exquisite flavours. This is a Jewish bread with roots in Ukraine and Poland.

Ingredients

For the Dough:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp salt - 1/2 cup milk (lukewarm)

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)

For the Filling:

1 cup dark chocolate (chopped) - 1/4 cup unsalted butter (melted)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon (optional for a spicy twist)

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg (optional)

For the Syrup:

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

tsp vanilla extract

Method

Prepare the Dough:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt.

Add the lukewarm milk, eggs, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients and mix to form a soft dough.

Add the softened butter and knead the dough for about 10 minutes until smooth and elastic.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rise in a warm place for 1-1.5 hours, or until it doubles in size.

Prepare the Filling:

In a heatproof bowl, melt the dark chocolate and butter together (alternatively use a double boiler or microwave in short bursts).

Stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg (if using) until everything is well combined. Set aside to cool slightly.

Shape the Babka:

Once the dough has risen, punch it down to release the air and turn it out onto a floured surface.

Roll the dough into a large rectangle (about 12x18 inches).

Spread the chocolate filling evenly over the dough, leaving a small border around the edges.

Starting from one edge, roll the dough tightly into a log. Pinch the edges to seal.

Slice the log down the centre lengthwise to expose the layers of filling.

Twist the two halves together to form a braided shape, then carefully place it in a greased loaf pan.

Second Rise:

Cover the pan with a damp cloth and let the babka rise for another 30-45 minutes, until it puffs up.

Baking:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Bake the babka for 30-35 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a skewer inserted comes out clean.

Make the Syrup:

While the babka is baking, combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan.

Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Glaze the Babka:

Once the babka is done, remove it from the oven and immediately brush it with the warm syrup. This will give it a beautiful shine and sweetness.

Let the babka cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Chef's extra tips: For dough consistency, if your dough feels too sticky, add a little more flour, but be careful not to overdo it, as this can make the babka dense. For a lighter Babka, let the dough rise longer for an airier texture, and use a bit more butter in the dough.

Filling Options: Feel free to experiment with other fillings such as cinnamon, nuts, or even marzipan for a holiday twist.

Storage: The babka can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. This can also be frozen for up to 1 month.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2024 menu that's vegan and gluten-free: These recipes will make everyone feel merry this holiday season

Panettone Bread

Panettone Bread is a round Italian sweet bread. It's crunchy with loads of nuts and has citrusy flavours. Along with the crunchy citrusy taste, it also has a fluffy, buttery texture.

Ingredients

4 cups bread flour

2 tsp yeast

1/2 cup warm milk

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter (softened)

4 eggs

1 cup mixed dried fruits

1 tbsp orange zest

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Dissolve the yeast in warm milk with 1 tsp sugar and let it froth.

Mix flour, sugar, eggs, butter, zest, and yeast mixture together. Knead the ingredients into a sticky dough.

Add the dried fruits to the dough and knead gently until evenly incorporated. Keep aside and let the dough rise.

Shape the dough into a round loaf and place it in a panettone mold.

Bake the loaf at 180°C (350°F) for 35-40 minutes. Serve with powdered sugar and garnish with candied orange slices.

Stollen Bread

Stollen Bread is a German bread. (@loveandcheesecake)

Stollen Bread is a traditional German bread. This sweet, dense bread is stuffed with dried fruits, nuts, and marzipan, and flavoured with spices like cinnamon and cardamom.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp yeast

1/2 cup milk (warm)

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter (softened)

2 eggs

1 cup mixed dried fruits (soaked in rum)

1/4 cup almonds (chopped)

200g marzipan (rolled into a log)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Mix yeast, warm milk, and 1 tsp sugar. Let sit until frothy.

Combine flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and yeast mixture. Knead into a smooth dough.

Add dried fruits, almonds, and cinnamon. Knead again.

Let rise for 1 hour.

Roll out dough, place marzipan in the centre, and fold over.

Bake at 180°C (350°F) for 40-45 minutes. Serve it hot and dust generously with powdered sugar.

ALSO READ: Year-ender 2024’s culinary craze: Air-fried sushi bites to croissant cubes, trendiest recipes you need to try now