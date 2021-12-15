Flaunt culinary skills before guests on Christmas with Almond Asparagus Quiche

Resembling a pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of cheese, meat, seafood or vegetables, Quiche is basically a French tart which can be enjoyed hot or cold. As the holiday and party season inches near, straighten your chef's hat and try your hands on Almond Asparagus Quiche.

Allow yourself to go bonkers this Christmas and move over regular dishes to whip up this easy Almond Asparagus Quiche which is also healthy apart from looking beautiful and tasting delicious. Impress your guests with this pretty simple recipe.

Ingredients for quiche base dough:

mixed grain flour 400 g

salt to taste

butter 100 g

water as required

milk 100 ml

Ingredients for almond asparagus filling:

asparagus 20-25 pcs

low fat cream 400 g

salt to taste

eggs 4

cheddar cheese ½ cup

parmesan cheese ¼ cup

freshly ground, black pepper ¼ tsp

Method for base dough:

Combine all ingredients together and knead. Smooth dough. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Roll down the dough into thin tortilla like sheet. Take a pie mould, line with butter and set the sheet into mould.

Method for filling:

Peel asparagus stalks and snap off the tough base and keep only the tender spear. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, pepper, milk and salt, stir in grated cheese. Cut the cleaned asparagus into 2 inch long pieces. spread asparagus in the pie mould. Pour mixture over the asparagus.

In a preheated oven at 180 degree c, bake the quiche for 22-25 minutes. Check once after 20 minutes using knife tip or a toothpick. Quiche will be cooked when a knife inserted comes out clean. Take the quiche out of the oven and rest for 15-20 minutes and serve warm.

(Recipe: Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Benefits:

Eating asparagus has a number of potential health benefits since they are a great source of nutrients, including fiber, folate and vitamins A, C and K. They are low in calories and help in weight loss, improve digestion, aid in healthy pregnancy outcomes and lower one’s blood pressure.

As for cheddar cheese, it offers a variety of health benefits including lowering cholesterol and reducing cavities while promising healthy teeth.

