Food and festivities: A bond to celebrate

This Rakshabandhan, cherish the brother-sister bond with these desserts that would transport you to a dessert paradise.

MILK BASUNDI

Ingredients

A2 milk - 1l

Organic sugar or date palm jaggery - 1 cup

Cardamom - 1tsp

Charoli - 1tsp

Dry fruit masala - 2tsp

Saffron - 5 to 6 strands

Chopped pistachios

Chopped almonds

Dried rose petals

Method

Pour the A2 milk in a large pot, simmer and boil until cooked down to half the quantity.

Now, add the date palm jaggery, charoli, cardamom powder and dry fruit masala to the milk.

Bring to a boil and reduce to 400ml.

Let it cool and then refrigerate.

Serve cold in a fancy bowl, garnished with chopped almonds, pistachios and dried rose petals.

-Sheetal Bhatt, founder and recipe curator, GOD Cafe by Harrit Dairy Farm

Mithi bhutte ki tikki with kesari rabri

Tikki

Corn kernel – 700 Gms

Ginger chopped - .15 Gms

Boiled potato – 600 Gms

Desi ghee – 150 Gms

Bread crumb - 50

Cardamom powder – 3 Gms

Cinnamon powder – 1 Gms

Sugar – 170 Gms

Cardamom oil – 10 ml

Rabri

Milk full cream – 600 Ml

Khoya – 250 Gms

Sugar – 75 Gms

Saffron – As required

Preparation – Tikki

Coarsely chop corn kernel and collect in a bowl.

Deep fried boiled potato in ghee and keep aside to cool it down.

Grate the potato and mix with corn.

Add bread crumb, cardamom powder and cinnamon.

Add sugar and mix well.

Prepare in tikki shape and pan sear with desi ghee

Preparation – Rabri

Reduce the milk in pan with saffron to thick consistency.

Remove from heat and add khoya to it.

Add sugar and mix well.

Cool and use.

Plating –Plate the tikki and topped with rabri and drizzle cardamom oil

- by Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef The Imperial New Delhi

Cashew and Makhana Ladoos

Ingredients

Cashewnut - 150g

Makhana - 150g

Peanut (skinless) - 50g

Pistachio - 50g

Grated dry coconut - 50g

∙Sesame seeds (white and black) - 20g

Jaggery - 150g

Ghee - 150g

Saffron - 1g

Elaichi powder to taste

Method

Heat ghee in a pan, add the nuts and toast on low heat until roasted well. Keep aside.

Heat the pan, add makhana and sauté until crisp. Keep aside.

Toast coconut and sesame seeds in a pan on low heat until fragrant, and set aside.

Combine the toasted nuts and makhana and grind in a blender until fine.

Heat ghee in a pan, add crushed cashew and makhana, toasted coconut and sesame, and cook together. Set aside.

For the syrup, boil jaggery and water (mixed in equal quantity) and allow to simmer until it achieves a syrupy consistency.

Mix the jaggery syrup, cashew and makhana mixture together.

Add elaichi powder and saffron threads and mix them together.

Make small ladoos and garnish with saffron.

-Anil Sharma, executive sous chef, JW Marriott Mumbai

Healthy Bar

Ingredients

Dates Chopped 250 grams

Dry Cranberry 150 grams

Apricot Chopped 125 grams

Honey 75 grams

Roasted Pistachio 120 grams

PREPARATION

In a pan, heat honey and boil it for some time.

Combine all the ingredients together with the help of a spatula.

Take the desired round ring and press the mixture.

Allow it to set for 6 hours at room temperature.

- by Chef Dane Fernandes, Executive Chef, The St. Regis Mumbai

Kesar Jalebi

Ingredients

Maida (finely ground) - 1kg

Sugar - 4kg

Soda - 1g

Kesar - 1g

Water - 1.5l

Ghee - 1.5l

Method

Take a bowl and add maida and warm water.

Mix well and keep the batter for fermentation for four to five hours. For instant fermentation, add soda.

Now take a heavy-base pan and add sugar and water.

Boil the mixture and make a thin sugar syrup.

Add kesar and let it cool.

Now take a deep pan for making jalebi. Add ghee and keep on moderate heat.

With a jalebi making nozzle, introduce batter to pan and start frying in a round shape.

Dip the fried jalebi into kesar syrup for three minutes.

-Prashant Kumar Das, chef de cuisine, Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

Coconut Ladoos

Ingredients

Desiccated coconut - 500g

Milk - 2l

Sugar - 150g

Elaichi powder - 4g

Reduced beetroot juice - 5ml

Ghee - 30g

Clove - 20

Doily paper

Method

Cook milk in a pan till it is reduced to half the quantity.

Add coconut powder and sugar and keep cooking on a slow flame till it has thick and binding consistency.

Add a few drops of reduced beetroot juice to provide pink colour.

Finally, add ghee and elaichi powder and mix well. Take off the stove.

Once mixture is at room temperature, make it in round shape and coat in with some coconut powder and garnish with clove. Keep on doily paper.

- Anand Panwar, executive pastry chef, Roseate Hotels & Resorts