Food blogger shares 3 ingredient, toddler-approved chocolate date ball recipe with no added sugar
These chocolate date balls are made with the goodness of dates and zero added sugar, but they taste exactly like cake pops, making them perfect for toddlers!
When toddlers start asking for dessert, parents are often caught between satisfying sweet cravings and sticking to nutritious food choices. But what if you didn’t have to choose? This simple chocolate date ball recipe proves that dessert can be both delicious and nourishing - delivering all the indulgence of cake pops, without added sugar or guilt, and packed with the natural goodness of dates.
Nuha, a Dubai-based food blogger known for sharing nourishing, child-friendly meals for infants and toddlers on her page Nourished By Nuha, has shared a delicious yet wholesome chocolate date ball recipe - one that tastes exactly like rich, chocolatey cake pops, without the guilt.
In an Instagram video posted on January 21, she shares, “Whipped up these Cocoa Date Bliss Balls with oat flour, cocoa powder, and dates - and they turned out so fudgy, soft, and naturally sweet. No added sugar, no fuss - just a wholesome treat that’s family-friendly and toddler-approved.”
Nuha’s recipe comes together in a jiffy using just three ingredients, relies on wholesome, nourishing components with no added sugar, and is naturally sweetened with the goodness of dates - making it as nutritious as it is delicious. Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 cup medjool dates (pitted; soak in warm water if dry)
- ¾ cup oat flour (or ground rolled oats)
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)
Optional additions:
- A pinch of salt
- A splash of vanilla
- A spoon of nut butter for richness
Method
- Add all the ingredients to a food processor and blend until they come together into a sticky, cohesive dough.
- Roll the mixture into small, bite-sized balls and refrigerate for about 15 minutes to firm up.
- Dip the chilled balls into your favourite melted chocolate, allow them to set, and enjoy.
You can store the chocolate date balls in the fridge for up to a week or freeze them to enjoy later. They make the perfect grab-and-go snack, lunchbox treat, or quick indulgence for busy mums.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
