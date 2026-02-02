Food blogger shares 3 ingredient, toddler-approved chocolate date ball recipe with no added sugar

When toddlers start asking for dessert, parents are often caught between satisfying sweet cravings and sticking to nutritious food choices. But what if you didn’t have to choose? This simple chocolate date ball recipe proves that dessert can be both delicious and nourishing - delivering all the indulgence of cake pops, without added sugar or guilt, and packed with the natural goodness of dates. Try out Nuha's 3 ingredient chocolate date ball recipe! (Pinterest)

Also Read | Fudgy Sunday dessert? Food blogger shares raspberry chocolate truffle recipe that is equal parts healthy and indulgent

Nuha, a Dubai-based food blogger known for sharing nourishing, child-friendly meals for infants and toddlers on her page Nourished By Nuha, has shared a delicious yet wholesome chocolate date ball recipe - one that tastes exactly like rich, chocolatey cake pops, without the guilt.

In an Instagram video posted on January 21, she shares, “Whipped up these Cocoa Date Bliss Balls with oat flour, cocoa powder, and dates - and they turned out so fudgy, soft, and naturally sweet. No added sugar, no fuss - just a wholesome treat that’s family-friendly and toddler-approved.”