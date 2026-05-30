Fresh Mango Pulao With Nuts And Saffron Makes A Perfect Sweet Rice Dish For Summer Meals

Mango Pulao Sweet Rice Recipe is a seasonal preparation that combines ripe mangoes with long-grain rice, saffron, cardamom, and nuts. Popular in different parts of India during mango season, this rice recipes is perfect to make for day when you feel like having something sweet. The bright yellow colour, delicate aroma, and naturally sweet mango flavour make it especially appealing during warmer months when mangoes are at their peak. mango pulao (Freepik)

Ripe mangoes contribute Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and digestive enzymes">Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and digestive enzymes that support immunity, eye health, and seasonal wellness. Basmati rice provides carbohydrates that release energy">carbohydrates that release energy steadily, while almonds and cashews contribute healthy fats, plant protein, and important minerals. Ingredients such as cardamom and saffron are valued for their aromatic qualities and antioxidant content. Together, these ingredients create a mango-flavoured rice dish that balances flavour, nutrition, and visual appeal.

The dish is prepared by cooking basmati rice until fluffy and then combining it with mango pulp or mango cubes, nuts, raisins, saffron, cardamom, and a small amount of ghee. The mango adds natural sweetness and moisture, while nuts contribute crunch and texture. Each grain remains separate, creating a light rice dish with fruity notes rather than a dense dessert. The combination of soft mango pieces, fragrant spices, and crunchy nuts creates a pleasant contrast in every bite.

Mango Pulao differs from Zarda because fresh mangoes become a key ingredient rather than relying mainly on sugar and colouring. Zarda is usually sweeter, richer, and heavily flavoured with sugar syrup, while mango pulao gets much of its sweetness from fruit. Mango pulao also offers a fresher taste, softer fruit texture, and seasonal character that reflects summer mango harvests. The result is a fragrant Indian rice dish that feels lighter while still delivering the celebratory appeal of sweet rice recipes.