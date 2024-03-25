Holi 2024: Want to get rid of Bhang hangover? Here's a detox drink to try at home
Holi 2024: Struggling with Bhang hangover? Here's a quick drink to fix it.
Holi 2024: Holi is here. The festival of colours is being celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. On this day, people smear colours on each other's faces. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Holi also reinstrates that goodness always triumphs over evil. Holi is celebrated with a variety of interesting traditions throughout the country. Vrindavan celebrates Phoolwali Holi while the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon celebrate Lathmar Holi. The festival of colours brings happiness, prosperity, together and the promise of a better tomorrow.
One of the main attractions of Holi festivities is Holi-special snacks and drinks. The snack platter is ruled by rasmalai, gujia and namakpare. Thandai is prepared as a holi-special drink. Milk, spices and sweeteners are mixed together to make delicious thandai. Often the ground paste of the flowers and leaves of the female cannabis plant is also mixed with thandai to make Bhang. Bhang is enjoyed by people on Holi for its euphoric effects.
However, Bhang can also give us a hangover. Here is a quick fix:
Sugarcane hangover cure:
Ingredients:
200 millilitre sugarcane juice
Black salt to taste
Red chilli powder as required
Black pepper powder as required
Chaat masala as required
Honey as required
¼ cup grated ginger
1 lemon
10 -15 fresh mint leaves
Ice cubes as required
Method:
Rim the shot glasses with honey and then with the mixture of black salt, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and chaat masala. Sqeeze ginger to extract the juice and add to the glass with black salt and mint leaves. Add ice cubes and sugarcane juice and mix well. Transfer to individual shot glasses and serve chilled. This drink can help fix the Bhang hangover and make us feel fresh.
(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)
