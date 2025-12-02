Instagram chef shares Methi Malai Matar recipe, calls it perfect for chilly days

As winters have arrived with dropping temperatures and chilly winds, cravings for hot and delicious meals have shot up. Be it steaming hot momos or the good old home made chapatis, warm and tasty meals have always been an inseparable part of winters. Mr Masaledaar shared an easy recipe to ace the traditional and good, old Methi Malai Matar to savour in the chilly temperatures.(Pixabay/representational)

Instagram creator, techie, photographer and chef Mister Masaledaar on their recent video shared the recipe to ace the traditional yet decadent Methi Malai Matar.

Made of Methi leaves and green peas or Matar, the dish is widely savoured across India, especially in the north.

Here is the recipe to the tasty Methi Malai Matar:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup fresh fenugreek leaves (methi), finely chopped

• 1 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)

• 1 onion, chopped

• 15 cashews

• 1 tablespoon ghee or oil

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

• 1/2 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

• 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

• Salt to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

• 1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

• 1/3 to 1/2 cup milk

• Cheese (optional for extra creaminess)

Instructions to make Methi Malai Matar:

1. Mr Masaledaar asks his audience to shell the green peas and chop the methi finely.

2. Next up, heat oil or ghee in a pan, add the cashews and onion. Roast the two until golden. After roasting them, put them into a mixer, and make them into a smooth paste. Set the paste aside.

3. In the same pan, add ghee, cumin seeds, and chopped methi. Mix everything well before adding ginger-garlic paste, then peas and stir.

4. Add red chili powder according to the spice level, salt, garam masala, and Kasuri Methi. Mix everything up again. Now, add the cashew-onion paste that was set aside and cook well.

5. Pour in milk and mix thoroughly. Add cheese if using, cover and cook till done.

6. Serve hot with ghee-rich parathas and enjoy!

“This recipe is easy, creamy, and perfect for chilly days,” Mr Masaledaar wrote.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.