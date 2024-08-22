Krishna Janmashtami recipes: Celebrate Lord Krishna's birth with delicious coconut ladoo and panjiri

Krishna Janmashtami recipes: Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with grandeur. Commemorated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Krishna Janmashtami is an extremely auspicious day. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on this day and offer their puja to the lord. In many parts of the country, Krishna Janmashtami is observed with a lot of extravaganza and celebrations. Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with panjiri and coconut ladoos.(Kunal Kapur)

From Mathura to Vrindavan, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is observed by the devotees. People celebrate the day in their homes with their loved ones. Delicious dishes are prepared at home on this day. From bhog to sweet dishes, Krishna Janmashtami is observed with delectable food items. Here are two recipes of food items that you can prepare at home on the joyous occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Besan panjiri:

Besan panjiri for Krishna Janmashtami.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Besan – 250 gms

Powdered sugar – 150 gms

Almonds chopped — 2 tbl spn

Cinnamon powder – 1 tsp

Gaund – 40gms

Oil – 100ml

Char magaz – 2 tbl spn

Makhana – 1/2 cup

Orange rind (chopped) – 1/4th cup

Method:

Heat oil and add gaund – when it puffs up, then crush it. Fry the makhanas and remove them. Then, after they puff up. In the oil, add almonds and charmagaz and remove them after they turn light brown. Add the besan and cook in low flame till it emits a good aroma. Add the gaund, makhana, almonds, char magaz, and powdered sugar. Mix with orange rind and the cinnamon powder, and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Know the incredible story of Lord Krishna's birth

Coconut ladoos:

Coconut ladoos for Krishna Janmashtami.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Condensed milk caramelised – 1 cup

Cardamom – ½tsp

Dried desiccated coconut – 2 cups

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Method:

Add caramelised condensed milk in a bowl with desiccated coconut, cardamom powder, and vanilla extract. Mix everything together and shape them in the form of small ladoos. Dunk them in dried coconut and serve.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 26 or 27? Know all about correct date, significance, history

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)