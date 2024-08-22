Krishna Janmashtami recipes: Celebrate Lord Krishna's birth with delicious coconut ladoo and panjiri
Krishna Janmashtami recipes: Check out these two mouthwatering coconut ladoo and panjiri recipes that are super easy and fun to make at home.
Krishna Janmashtami recipes: Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with grandeur. Commemorated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Krishna Janmashtami is an extremely auspicious day. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on this day and offer their puja to the lord. In many parts of the country, Krishna Janmashtami is observed with a lot of extravaganza and celebrations.
From Mathura to Vrindavan, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is observed by the devotees. People celebrate the day in their homes with their loved ones. Delicious dishes are prepared at home on this day. From bhog to sweet dishes, Krishna Janmashtami is observed with delectable food items. Here are two recipes of food items that you can prepare at home on the joyous occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
Besan panjiri:
Ingredients:
Besan – 250 gms
Powdered sugar – 150 gms
Almonds chopped — 2 tbl spn
Cinnamon powder – 1 tsp
Gaund – 40gms
Oil – 100ml
Char magaz – 2 tbl spn
Makhana – 1/2 cup
Orange rind (chopped) – 1/4th cup
Method:
Heat oil and add gaund – when it puffs up, then crush it. Fry the makhanas and remove them. Then, after they puff up. In the oil, add almonds and charmagaz and remove them after they turn light brown. Add the besan and cook in low flame till it emits a good aroma. Add the gaund, makhana, almonds, char magaz, and powdered sugar. Mix with orange rind and the cinnamon powder, and serve.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
Coconut ladoos:
Ingredients:
Condensed milk caramelised – 1 cup
Cardamom – ½tsp
Dried desiccated coconut – 2 cups
Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
Method:
Add caramelised condensed milk in a bowl with desiccated coconut, cardamom powder, and vanilla extract. Mix everything together and shape them in the form of small ladoos. Dunk them in dried coconut and serve.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
