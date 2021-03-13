Malaika's mother Joyce Arora's pineapple pachadi recipe is perfect for summers
Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora is quite the Instagram sensation and if often sharing interesting, healthy and delicious recipes via her punny food channel, Joys of Cooking. Most recently, the Instagram famous chef shared the recipe for Pineapple pachadi or pineapple raita, sharing that given the summer heat one's body craves something cooling and pineapple is the perfect fruit to do the trick. Sharing a video that elaborated on the process of preparing the raita, Joyce wrote, "The summer heat is on. The body craves something cooling. you can download glasses of chilled nimbu paani, sugarcane juice, aam panna, or just good old Lassi."
She continued, "What if you could get all this,yet have something khatta meetha teekha- chatpata basically," adding, "Then try out this pineapple pachadi. This is the southern equivalent of the northern raita. Pineapples are plentiful right now. Pachadi is made with different vegetables, but some are made with ripe fruits..pineapple being an example. The sweet and slightly sour fruit, mingle with the spice hit of ground mustard, the creaminess of fresh coconut and the cooling effect of yogurt."
"I personally like to add some extra mustard as I like to get that explosive hit in the nose - what maharashtrians call "zhanzhanit" Simple, made in a jiffy. Enjoy it cold as a side dish," She went on to add that this dish is also often found in the Onam Sadya and that it "is just yummy".
However, if you don't wish to cook your pineapple and want to try a simple and quick pineapple raita, you can try this quick five minute method. Start by chopping a cup of canned or fresh pineapples, mix this in a cup of Greek yogurt, add some honey to taste, salt, pepper as well as a little bit of paprika. Chop up some coriander leaves and refrigerate before serving.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika's mother Joyce Arora's pineapple pachadi recipe is perfect for summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently shared the recipe for his extremely famous coconut banana pancakes. These taste divine. We know what we will be eating tonight, what about you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forget avocado toast. Have you tried avocado pesto?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Delicious and healthy vegan ice cream for guilt-free indulgence
- Ice creams can be healthy too. Nope, it's not April yet and we are not talking about April Fool's pranks. This vegan ice cream recipe is actually healthy and well, no one would mind if you have it for breakfast as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Light and healthy Italian chicken steak and salad for weight watchers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Taste the authentic flavours of Kerala with this Kuruku Kaalan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Homemade Indo-Asian Chilli Paneer to spice up your week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy
- Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug and strum your happiness cords this Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad
- Attention herb lovers and vegans! If you are looking for a fresh, vibrant and easy-to-make snack which oozes with flavours and lights up your evening, try this recipe of lemon orzo chickpea salad that hardly takes 10 minutes to prepare and will surely turn your Tuesday frown upside down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking
- Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs
- Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox