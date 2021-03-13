Malaika's mother Joyce Arora's pineapple pachadi recipe is perfect for summers

Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora is quite the Instagram sensation and if often sharing interesting, healthy and delicious recipes via her punny food channel, Joys of Cooking. Most recently, the Instagram famous chef shared the recipe for Pineapple pachadi or pineapple raita, sharing that given the summer heat one's body craves something cooling and pineapple is the perfect fruit to do the trick. Sharing a video that elaborated on the process of preparing the raita, Joyce wrote, "The summer heat is on. The body craves something cooling. you can download glasses of chilled nimbu paani, sugarcane juice, aam panna, or just good old Lassi."

She continued, "What if you could get all this,yet have something khatta meetha teekha- chatpata basically," adding, "Then try out this pineapple pachadi. This is the southern equivalent of the northern raita. Pineapples are plentiful right now. Pachadi is made with different vegetables, but some are made with ripe fruits..pineapple being an example. The sweet and slightly sour fruit, mingle with the spice hit of ground mustard, the creaminess of fresh coconut and the cooling effect of yogurt."





"I personally like to add some extra mustard as I like to get that explosive hit in the nose - what maharashtrians call "zhanzhanit" Simple, made in a jiffy. Enjoy it cold as a side dish," She went on to add that this dish is also often found in the Onam Sadya and that it "is just yummy".

However, if you don't wish to cook your pineapple and want to try a simple and quick pineapple raita, you can try this quick five minute method. Start by chopping a cup of canned or fresh pineapples, mix this in a cup of Greek yogurt, add some honey to taste, salt, pepper as well as a little bit of paprika. Chop up some coriander leaves and refrigerate before serving.