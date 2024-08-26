Hot beverages are often the go-to during the rainy weather but cold brews offer a refreshing and invigorating alternative that can be just as satisfying, especially for those who enjoy a chilled coffee experience and compared to traditional hot coffee, cold brew coffee has earned its reputation for its smooth and less acidic taste and gained immense popularity in recent years. When the raindrops tap gently on the windowpane of our office or work-from-home set-up and the world outside is cloaked in a misty haze, there is something particularly comforting about settling down with a delicious cold brew in hand so, excuse us while we indulge in this delightful way to enjoy the monsoon season. Rainy day coffee cravings? Cosy up with these 3 irresistible cold brew recipes for monsoon evenings (Photo by Third Wave Coffee)

In fact, we encourage you to whip up a cold brew too, whether you are a coffee connoisseur or someone looking to experiment with new flavours. With monsoon here to stay, treat yourself to 3 delicious cold brew recipes, specially curated for your rainy day retreat, perfectly complemented by the gentle patter of raindrops outside.

1. Mascarpone Mist Coffee Mousse







Ingredients:

Espresso- 30 ml

Milk- 100 ml

Brown sugar- 20 gms

Mascarpone mousse- 60 gms

Ice cubs- 100 gms

Method:

Fill a glass with ice cubes. In a shaker, combine espresso, brown sugar, and mascarpone cheese. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Pour the chilled coffee mixture over the ice in the glass. Top with milk and garnish with a flourish, if desired.

2. Iced Thunderstorm Tiramisu Latte



Ingredients:

Tiramisu syrup- 20 ml

Milk- 100 ml

Ice cube- 100 gms

Espresso- 30 ml

Milk made- 20 gms

Milk cold froth

Method:

Prepare your glass by adding a shot of espresso followed by a layer of ice cubes. Slowly pour milk into the glass to create a distinct layer. In a French press, combine cold milk and tiramisu syrup. Pump the French press vigorously to create a cold froth. Gently pour the frothed milk over the milk layer in your glass. For an optional finishing touch, garnish with a dusting of chocolate powder.

3. Nutella Downpour Coffee Frappe







Ingredients:

Nutella- 30 gms

Cold milk- 100 ml

Ice cube- 100 gms

Espresso- 30 ml

Vanilla ice cream- 100 gms

Chopped almonds

Method:

Blend together vanilla ice cream, cold milk, Nutella, espresso, and ice cubes until you have a smooth and creamy frappe. Pour your delicious frappe into a glass and garnish with chopped almonds for an extra textural delight.



(Recipes: Ronit Saha, NPD Executive)