Ramadan 2025 recipes: 6 lip-smacking and healthy recipes you must try in the Islamic holy month

Ramadan 2025 recipes: During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe an arduous fast from sunrise to sunset. It is also a month of reflection, spiritual growth, spending quality time with loved ones, and donating to those in need. After breaking their fast with Iftar at Mahgrib (sunset), Muslims eat food and drink liquids. Ramadan 2025 recipes: Check out 6 delicious recipes you can make during Ramadan. (Pexels)

It is important to eat nutritious and filling meals during iftar, to maintain energy levels and stay hydrated. So, let's discover 6 lip-smacking and healthy Ramadan recipes that you must try!

1. Winter Baked Potato recipe

(Recipe: Chef Jyot Rana, Executive Sous Chef, Fairmont Jaipur)

Winter Baked Potato.

Ingredients

Large Potato 150gms

Pesto oil 100 ml

Microgreens 10 nos

Amul cream 50 ml

Olive oil 50 ml

Butternut 50 gm

Salt 5 gm

Butter 50 gm

Method

1. Slice the potato and par Blanc for 15 seconds.

2. Pet it dry and roll it, overlapping it.

3. Season it well with herbs and butter.

4. Cook it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.

5. Sauté onion in butter and pour cream, stir it to set consistency.

6. Serve it hot with lemon butter sauce.

2. Strawberry yoghurt cheesecake with double crumb

(Recipe: Lalit Kumar, Executive Chef, Skyview by Empyrean)

Strawberry yoghurt cheesecake.

Ingredients

Packets of plain shortbread biscuits, roughly broken

Whole almonds, toasted

Coconut flakes, toasted

Ground cinnamon

Unsalted butter melted, plus 30 gm extra, chilled, chopped

Strawberries, hulled and halved, plus extra to serve

Caster sugar

Vanilla extract

Titanium-strength gelatine leaves

Cream cheese at room temperature

Greek-style yoghurt 420g

Baby basil leaves (optional) to serve

Macerated strawberries

Strawberries, hulled and halved

Caster sugar

Red wine vinegar

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Grease the base and sides of a 20 cm round springform cake pan and line the base with baking paper.

2. To make the base, place biscuits, almonds, coconut and cinnamon in a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add melted butter and whiz until well combined. Measure 3 cups of the biscuit mixture and press firmly into the base of the prepared cake pan. Chill for 30 minutes or until firm.

3. Transfer the remaining biscuit mixture to a bowl and, using your fingertips, rub in the extra chilled butter to form a crumb. Transfer to prepared tray and bake for 10-12 minutes, turning once during baking, until golden and crisp. Cool completely on the tray. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and set aside overnight at room temperature until ready to assemble.

4. To make the filling, place strawberries, sugar, vanilla and 1/4 cup (60ml) water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves, then simmer occasionally for 8-10 minutes or until strawberries are softened and the liquid has reduced to a thick syrup. Remove pan from heat. Blend using a handheld stick blender until smooth.

5. Meanwhile, place gelatine in a bowl of cold water and stand for 5 minutes or until softened. While the smooth strawberry mixture is still hot, squeeze excess water from the gelatine and add to the strawberry mixture, stirring until the gelatine completely dissolves. Set aside.

6. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk cream cheese and yoghurt together until smooth. Add strawberry mixture and whisk until well combined and smooth. Pour over the chilled biscuit base in the pan and level the surface. Cover and chill overnight until firm.

7. The next day, combine all ingredients in a small bowl and stir well for the macerated strawberries. Set aside for at least 2 hours until strawberries soften and a rich syrup forms.

8. To serve, leave the cheesecake at room temperature for a few minutes before releasing the sides of the pan. Transfer to a serving platter and top with macerated strawberries, extra fresh strawberries and basil (if using). Sprinkle extra crumbs and place the remaining crumbs in a bowl for people to help themselves. Serve.

3. Quinoa Salad with Roasted Vegetables

(Recipe: Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals)

Quinoa Salad. (Pexels)

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant), chopped

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (parsley, basil), chopped

Feta cheese (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Toss chopped vegetables with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them on a baking sheet.

3. Roast vegetables for 20-25 minutes until tender and slightly caramelised.

4. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool.

5. In a large bowl, mix cooked quinoa with roasted vegetables.

6. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and garnish with fresh herbs and feta cheese if desired.

7. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

(Cooking Time: 30-40 minutes)

4. Adana kebab

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Adana kebab. (Pexels)

Ingredients

1 cup mutton mince (keema)

1 large red capsicum

2 small onions finely chopped

1 teaspoon all-spice powder

1½ teaspoons paprika powder

To taste salt

To taste crushed black peppercorns

2-3 fresh parsley sprigs

To shallow fry oil

Method

1. Finely chop capsicum.

2. Take mutton mince in a bowl. Add chopped capsicum, onion, all-spice powder, paprika powder, salt and crushed peppercorns and mix well.

3. Finely chop parsley and add. Mix well and set aside for 1 hour.

4. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into kababs.

5. Heat some oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the kebabs on it and grill till evenly golden from both sides.

6. Place a thin, flat bread on a serving plate. Put the kababs on it and serve hot with your choice of salad.

5. Ragi Barfi

(Recipe: Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Limited (Hotels Division)

Ragi Barfi. (Pexels)

Ingredients

Ragi flour 15 gm

Jaggery 20 gm

Almonds 2 gm

Cashews 2 gm

Milk 10 ml

Ghee 5 ml

Method

1. Heat ghee in a shallow kadhai, and once melted, combine the ragi flour until no lumps are seen.

2. Add the jaggery into the mix and allow it to melt while stirring continuously. Add powdered almonds and cashews into the mixture and mix until evenly combined.

3. As the mixture starts to thicken, add the milk and stir continuously.

4. Once the mixture becomes slightly firm and separates from the vessel, pour it out onto a flat mould to about 1-inch thickness.

5. Once cooled, cut into diamond shapes and optionally garnish with more almonds and cashews.

6. Sheer Khurma

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Sheer Khurma. (Pinterest)

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1 tin condensed milk

1-litre full-fat milk

7-8 dates, seedless and chopped

3-4 green cardamoms, crushed

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

2 tbsp chironji

¼ cup golden raisins

7-8 pistachios, sliced

8-10 almonds, sliced

8-10 cashews, chopped

1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan), crushed

1/4 cup desiccated coconut

Chopped nuts for garnish

Saffron, for garnish

Method

1. Add water to a pressure cooker and immerse a tin of condensed milk in it.

2. Cover and cook for 2 whistles on medium flame.

3. Meanwhile, heat milk in a deep-bottomed heavy kadhai. Add dates and cook till it begins to change its colour and reduces.

4. Add in crushed cardamom pods, allow to cook on simmer for 3-4 minutes and add in sugar, stirring until the sugar begins to melt in.

5. Add the cooked condensed milk, mix well and cook till the milk begins to thicken.

6. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in another pan, add in chironji and roast till fragrant.

7. Add in raisins, pistachios, almonds and cashews. Roast till they begin to turn slightly brown.

8. Add in the seviyan and begin to roast till they turn brown.

9. Add in desiccated coconut and roast till fragrant.

10. Add the seviyan and dry fruit mixture to the milk, mix well and cook till it comes to a boil and thickens.

11. Garnish with dry fruits and saffron, serve hot.