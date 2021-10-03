Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Ever tried pasta with prawns? Let the coming Monday be a gamechanger
recipe

Recipe: Ever tried pasta with prawns? Let the coming Monday be a gamechanger(ITC Hotel Chef Zubin Writer )
Published on Oct 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It's always seafood time on our mind. You see, it is always the darkest before prawn and if you have never tried pasta with prawns, let the coming Monday be a gamechanger. When Elisha Cuthbert said, “There's nothing more romantic than Italian food” we completely agreed and are still rooting for it.

Not fussy nor fancy, Italian food it all about ingredients. It is seasonal, simple, nutritionally sound, flavourful, colourful and everything else that makes for a good eating experience.

Craving Italian cuisine but also conscious of health? Give your junk food platter a healthy twist and let this super easy recipe of pasta with prawns, that serves two, sort your food cravings with its scrumptious taste.

Ingredients:

Ingredient  Quantity  
Pasta1 Cup
Olive oil10 ml
Peeled garlic2 tsp
Fresh red chilli1 tsp
Prawn1 cup
Saltto taste
Crushed pepperto taste
Parmesan cheese3 tbsp
Basil2 tsp
Parsley1 tsp
Unsalted butter1 tbsp

Method:

Heat olive oil in a pan. Add sliced garlic and saute. Add chopped red chilli. Add the prawns and saute till cooked. Add  seasoning.

Blanch the pasta in salted boiling water for 6 minutes and add to the sauteed prawns. Add unsalted butter and toss well. Adjust seasoning.

Finish with grated parmesan cheese, parsley and olive oil.

(Recipe: ITC Hotel Chef Zubin Writer)

Benefits:

Prawns are a rich source of iron that help in boosting the production of red blood cells and are packed with significant amounts of vitamin A, E, B12, B6 and niacin. Apart from the vitamins, prawns contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous and potassium that make up a healthy diet. 

Made up of extremely healthy cholesterol, they are surprisingly low in calories and a great source of high quality protein. They contain high levels of zinc and are a rich source of selenium that is one of the most effective antioxidants at maintaining healthy cells.

