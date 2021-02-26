Recipe: Love Quesadillas? Recreate the Mexican dish with any protein, vegetables
A quesadilla is the easiest meal-on-the go, a delicious, hot and spicy filling secured between a thin and crispy tortilla, layered with gooey cheese and yummy, hot filling, what else could possibly spell comfort better? The following recipe is so easy that it is perfect for absolutely anyone, whether you have cooked before or not, and the different filling options allow for this recipe to be enjoyed by both vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. You can make it with any protein including chicken, fish, red meat, tofu and even paneer. Add enough veggies into the quesadilla to give it a fresh punch so that the creaminess of the cheese is not overpowering. Read on:
QUESADILLAS:
6 - 8 flour tortillas
2 cups (200g) shredded Monterey Jack cheese (or other of choice)
3/4 cup roughly chopped coriander
1 cup corn kernels (frozen thawed or can drained)
ONE Filling of Choice, below (meat, chicken or vegetable)
QUESADILLA SPICE MIX:
1 tsp each onion powder, dried oregano, salt
2 tsp each cumin powder, paprika
1/4 tsp each black pepper, cayenne pepper (optional)
CHOOSE ONE FILLING
RED MEAT FILLING:
1/2 tbsp olive oil
2 garlic cloves , minced
1/2 onion , finely chopped
500g / 1 lb ground meat/ mince
1 small red capsicum/bell peppers , diced
2 tbsp tomato paste
1/4 cup (65 ml) water
CHICKEN FILLING:
2 1/2 tbsp olive oil
500 g/1 lb chicken thighs , skinless boneless (Note 2)
2 garlic cloves , minced
1 small onion , quartered and sliced
1 small red capsicum/bell pepper , diced
VEGETABLE FILLING:
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 onion , diced
2 cloves garlic , minced
1 can of black beans, drained (400g/14oz)
1 capsicum/bell pepper , diced (any colour)
1 cup corn (canned drained or frozen thawed)
1/4 cup tomato paste
1/4 cup (65 ml) water
Instructions
QUESADILLAS
Place tortilla on work surface. Sprinkle one side with a bit of cheese, top with Filling of Choice. Sprinkle with corn*, coriander and top with cheese. Fold in half.
Preheat non stick skillet over medium low heat (no oil, if pan is not non-stick use 2 tsp oil).
Place quesadilla in skillet, press down lightly, cover with lid. Cook for 3 minutes until underside is super golden brown and crispy.
Carefully flip over the folded edge (see video). Press down lightly. Cook for 3 minutes until crispy (no lid).
Transfer to cutting board, cut in half. Serve immediately!
Dipping Sauce options: Sour cream, salsa, Avocado Sauce (pictured)
FILLING OPTIONS
RED MEAT FILLING:
Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes.
Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go. Once it changes from pink to brown, add capsicum. Cook for 1 minute.
Add tomato paste, water and Spice Mix. Cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl, cool.
CHICKEN FILLING:
Drizzle chicken with 1 tbsp oil, toss to coat. Sprinkle over Spice Mix, toss well to coat.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum and cook for 1 minute. Transfer to bowl, cool.
Return pan to stove, reduce to medium heat. Add remaining 1/2 tbsp oil. Add chicken and cook for 3 minutes until deep golden. Turn and cook for 3 minutes until cooked through.
Transfer chicken to cutting board, rest for 2 minutes then dice and cool. Combine with capsicum mixture.
VEGETABLE FILLING:
Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic, cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum, cook for 1 minute.
Add beans, corn, tomato paste, water and Spice Mix. Cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl, cool.
Preparation:
Once the filling of your choice is made, take a tortilla and add some shredded cheese first, this will not only give a creamy taste but also act as a glue between the tortilla and the filling.
Add the filling and you can either place another tortilla on top, or fold one in half. On a dry skillet, toast the tortilla until golden brown on both sides. Once cool enough to touch, cut it in half, add a dash of lime and serve with a sauce, guacamole or even salsa, depending on your preference.
(Recipe courtesy Recipe Tin Eats)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Tantalise your taste buds with this Burmese Khow Suey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Delicious and hearty Chicken Tortilla Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Expand your palate with this delicious and light Vanilla Mille Feuille
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try this scrumptious Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata for at-home brunch
- A perfect healthy brunch doesn’t exis… oh hello, Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata! What’s better than cheddar cheese? Well clearly, it’s the super easy recipe of Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata which is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Read health benefits of this scrumptious meal inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel
- Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Perfect Chocolate Raspberry Torte with chocolate drizzle, fresh fruit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast
- No eggs? No problem! Whip up this Classic French Toast for breakfast today which turns out to be super good and delicious despite being vegan | Check out the recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High on spirits without the alcohol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have your cake and eat it too!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This vegan Pho recipe will change your mind about Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast
- Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu
- Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox