Sanjeev Kapoor shares a spicy coconut tomato chutney recipe you’ll want with South Indian meal: Step-by-step process

Here are the ingredients required to make coconut tomato chutney at home:

South Indian cuisine is incomplete without the variety of chutney it is served with. From coconut chutney to mint pudina chutney , and more, these condiments perfectly complement the flavours. If you love devouring South Indian food, you must try this coconut-tomato chutney recipe shared by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Method Here’s the step-by-step process to make coconut tomato chutney at home:

Step 1: Roughly chop tomatoes.

Step 2: Heat oil in a pan, add ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and dried red chillies, mix and sauté for one minute.

Step 3: Add the tomatoes, mix, and sauté for 4-5 minutes on medium heat.

Step 4: Add salt, sugar, and 1/2 cup of water, and mix well. Cover and cook on medium heat for five to six minutes more. Allow to cool completely.

Step 5: Transfer the cooled mixture into a grinder jar. Add coconut and grind to a fine paste. Transfer this paste into a bowl.

Step 6: To make the tempering, heat oil in a pan, add split skinless black gram and mustard seeds, and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida and curry leaves, and sauté for a few seconds.

Step 7: Add this to the ground chutney in the bowl and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve.

Who is Chef Sanjeev Kapoor? Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He started his career in the hospitality industry after completing the Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi.

From Padma Shri to Guinness World Records, he is the holder of several awards and accolades. Additionally, he is also the author of several cookbooks that include The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes.