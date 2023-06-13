10 years of BTS: Mental health advocacy by OT7 and empowering a global fanbase

Personal Narratives and vulnerability in songs or interviews:

BTS members have shared their personal struggles with mental health, including anxiety, depression and self-doubt and there have been several instances where they have openly expressed vulnerability in interviews, songs and social media platforms. BTS released a series of fictional narratives called "The Notes," which delve into the emotional struggles and hardships faced by the characters within the storyline and through these narratives, the members provide a glimpse into their own experiences with mental health and emotional turmoil.

The album "Love Yourself: Answer" in 2018 featured the track "Epiphany," sung by BTS member Jin and addressed self-love and self-acceptance, with lyrics like "I'm the one I should love in this world." Jin's emotional delivery reflects his own journey of learning to love himself. The documentary in 2018, "Burn the Stage: The Movie", provided an intimate look into BTS' experiences during their world tour where the members discussed their fears, doubts and the pressure they face, highlighting their vulnerability and the emotional toll of their demanding schedules.

In 2020 during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, BTS members shared their thoughts on the Covid-19 pandemic's impact and their own struggles where RM spoke about feeling "powerless" during the early stages of the pandemic and expressed his hope that their music could provide comfort to others. Same year in his mixtape "Blue Side", Suga (also known as Agust D) opened up about his struggles with mental health and the lyrics conveyed feelings of exhaustion, loneliness and the pressures of fame, shedding light on his personal battles with depression.

Currently on a world tour promoting his latest album D-Day, the rapper, producer and songwriter once again opened up about depression and sang of his past accidents, family’s misfortune and the effect it ended up having on him in his new song Amygdala, a track from D-Day.

Social media posts and live streams:

BTS members often use social media platforms, such as Twitter and V Live, to connect with their fans where they share heartfelt messages about their own struggles, offering words of encouragement and support and these posts often express vulnerability and a genuine desire to uplift their fans. In V's V Live broadcast in 2019, Taehyung openly discussed his insecurities and encouraged fans to embrace their unique qualities as he expressed his own journey towards self-acceptance and told fans, “You're perfect just the way you are. Don't try to change yourself to fit into someone else's standards. Embrace your flaws and shine.”

During a live broadcast in 2021, Jungkook addressed fans who might be feeling down and shared his own experiences with self-doubt while encouraging fans to embrace their uniqueness and strive for personal growth, saying, “Don't compare yourself to others. You're on your own journey and it's important to focus on becoming the best version of yourself.”

These instances demonstrate BTS's willingness to openly discuss their own vulnerabilities, showcasing their authenticity and creating a space where fans feel understood and supported. Their candidness serves as a source of strength and inspiration for their global fanbase, encouraging others to embrace their own vulnerabilities and seek help when needed.

Destigmatising mental health through lyrics:

BTS have used their platform to challenge stigmas surrounding mental health where their honesty about their own mental health struggles have had a profound impact on their fans, making them feel understood and less alone in their own journeys. By openly discussing their personal mental health battles, BTS members have demonstrated that these struggles are not exclusive to their fans and this relatability creates a sense of validation, allowing fans to realise that their own experiences are valid and shared by others, including their idols.

This understanding reduces feelings of isolation and fosters a sense of belonging within the BTS fanbase. BTS' transparency has played a vital role in breaking stigmas surrounding mental health as their willingness to address sensitive topics head-on has prompted important conversations within their fan community and beyond where fans are inspired to speak up about their own experiences and seek help without fear or shame.

BTS' impact reaches far beyond their music, as they empower fans to confront mental health challenges with courage and seek the support they need. Here are some BTS songs and lyrics that exemplify this:

The lyrics of "Not Today" convey a message of resilience and determination. The chorus, "If you can't fly, run / If you can't run, walk / If you can't walk, crawl / Even if you have to crawl, gear up," encourages listeners to face challenges head-on, no matter how difficult the journey may be.

In the song "I'm Fine," BTS addresses the struggles of mental health and self-acceptance. The lyrics acknowledge the ups and downs of life, while emphasizing the importance of finding inner strength and being true to oneself.

"Mikrokosmos" celebrates the beauty of individuality and reminds listeners that their presence in the world is significant. The lyrics convey the message that everyone has a place and purpose, providing comfort and encouragement to those who may feel lost or insignificant.

"Magic Shop" is a comforting and uplifting track that reassures listeners that they are not alone in their struggles. The lyrics express BTS's desire to be a source of support and a safe space for fans, encouraging them to find solace and healing within themselves.

The song "Answer: Love Myself" encourages self-love and acceptance. The lyrics emphasize the importance of embracing one's flaws and finding happiness within oneself, inspiring listeners to prioritize their own well-being and seek self-compassion.

"Spring Day" acknowledges the pain of loss and longing, but also offers a message of hope and healing. The lyrics express the desire to find comfort in memories and the belief that better days will come, providing solace to those dealing with grief or difficult times.

These songs, among others in BTS's discography, empower fans to confront their mental health challenges with courage and remind them that seeking support is crucial while the uplifting messages and relatable lyrics serve as a source of encouragement, providing comfort and motivation to those navigating their own mental health journeys.

Providing hope and inspiration:

BTS members have often shared their journey of overcoming hardships and developing resilience and this sharing of their personal growth stories provides hope and inspiration to fans facing their own mental health struggles. From being invited to the United Nations to the White House by US President Joe Biden apart from topping Billboard charts, BTS' success serves as a reminder that it is possible to overcome obstacles, fostering a sense of optimism and motivating fans to persevere in their own journeys.

BTS' honesty about mental health has cultivated a supportive and understanding community among their fans, known as the BTS ARMY where fans are encouraged to support and uplift one another, creating an environment where individuals feel safe to share their experiences and seek guidance and the sense of camaraderie within the fandom offers a valuable support system that can positively impact fans' mental well-being. BTS' advocacy for mental health has emphasised the importance of seeking professional help. Their messages often stress the significance of therapy, counselling and reaching out to trusted individuals for support. By normalising these resources, BTS encourages fans to prioritise their mental well-being and seek the necessary help when needed, promoting a proactive approach to mental health care.

Overall, BTS's honesty about mental health has had a profound impact on their fans, making them feel understood, validated and less alone in their own mental health journeys. Through their vulnerability, BTS has fostered a community that supports and uplifts one another, ultimately empowering fans to confront their mental health challenges, seek help and find hope in their shared experiences.