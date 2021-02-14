IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / 92% Indian singles looking for love in matrimony: Valentine's Day Survey
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

92% Indian singles looking for love in matrimony: Valentine's Day Survey

In a recently concluded survey of 5,628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:49 PM IST

In a recently concluded survey of 5,628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.

The survey was conducted on the occasion of this Valentine's Day in relation to marriage and attitudes of young marriageable Indians when it comes to this occasion and its role in marital life.

Interestingly, 86 per cent of participants said that after marriage they'd continue to celebrate Valentine's Day with their spouse. Talking about why celebrating love is important to them, 52 per cent women and 43 per cent men opined that celebrating the day "helps strengthen marital bonds" while 26 per cent women and 37 per cent men said that it was a "special day to express love." Among those who said they may not celebrate the day post marriage, 4 per cent women and 6 per cent men reasoned that "anniversaries and birthdays are more important days," while 5 per cent women and 5 per cent men said Valentine's Day was "just a marketing gimmick."

When asked how they wanted their partner to express love on Valentine's Day, 55 per cent women wished that their partner expressed love to them by saying "I found my equal". Interestingly, only 20 per cent women opined that they wanted a gift. 33 per cent men, however, said they'd express love to their spouse by "gifting her something she loves", 27 per cent by "saying I found my equal," 19 per cent by going out on a romantic dinner and 14 per cent by holidaying.

When posed "What's the best day of the year to express love post marriage?" 86 per cent women and 74 per cent men said "wedding anniversary" while 6 per cent women and 12 per cent men felt "partner's birthday" and 8 per cent women and 13 per cent men preferred Valentine's Day as the day to express love to partner. In response to "Who should plan for Valentine's Day after marriage, 10 per cent said the husband, while 10 per cent opined the wife should do the honours, while the rest 50 per cent said both must jointly plan for the occasion.

In response to "How important is it to gift spouse on Valentine's Day?" 55 per cent men said "they can't forget to gift her on this day," while interestingly, a whopping 86 per cent women said, "it was not important" and 14 per cent women humorously said, "it won't be a good day if he forgets it".

"We're pretty close to our customers, constantly studying their changing aspirations with regard to relationships and matrimony. Our current survey proves that young singles are not merely seeking a life partner but rather "the love of their life"," says Arjun Bhatia - Chief Marketing Officer at Matrimony.com.

BharatMatrimony's widest choice of bride and groom profiles, detailed information about the members including their interests, likes, background coupled with our advanced matching algorithms help members discover potential matches with whom they can connect through a variety of means like secure video calling and messaging giving them full control on finding their love and life partner, says Bhatia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine, Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine, Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)
relationships

Kareena, Anushka, Varun: Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The day of love is here and couples can't resist themselves to spread the whiff of love in the air. On this occasion, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

92% Indian singles looking for love in matrimony: Valentine's Day Survey

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In a recently concluded survey of 5,628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
relationships

A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
This Valentine's Day, some are clinging to hope, seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in loosening restrictions on restaurants in the hardest hit places, in case numbers starting to wane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Couples have planned some unusual dates, to keep away from crowded places this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only))
Couples have planned some unusual dates, to keep away from crowded places this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only))
relationships

V-Day: Denizens plan moments of love, ditching madding crowds

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Couples in Delhi-NCR are trying to make the most of this day, while ensuring safety, by opting for road trips or historical walks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radio has been an important medium to dedicate song requests to friends and crushes. (Photo: Puneet Chandhok/HT (For representational purposes only))
Radio has been an important medium to dedicate song requests to friends and crushes. (Photo: Puneet Chandhok/HT (For representational purposes only))
relationships

World Radio Day 2021: Denizens share their romance with the radio

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Do you remember seeing someone old in your house, trying to fix the needle on the transistor to catch the signals to listen to cricket commentary? Even today, most of us frequently change channels, while stuck in the traffic or even otherwise, to find a song that suits the mood when on the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe and Jill Biden give relationship advice(AP)
Joe and Jill Biden give relationship advice(AP)
relationships

Joe Biden and Jill share secret to their happy married life on Valentine's Day

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • In a recent interview, US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden shared secrets of their happily married life. Joe Biden revealed that shortly after meeting Jill, he knew that he wanted to marry her. The two have been married for 43 years now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
relationships

Have you defined what it is you want, asks dating coach Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
As with most things in life, the more clearly you can articulate your goal, the greater your chances of chasing it down effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

For better and worse: Pandemic-era love stories

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Even 2020 had some happy endings. On Valentine’s Day, meet couples who found that most elusive of things — love — in the midst of a lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
relationships

Are you in a toxic relationship?

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Controlling behaviours, denigration and cruelty are key indicators, but if that seems too complicated to assess, you can just ask yourself: Am I more stressed when I’m around my partner than when I’m not?
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
relationships

Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Deprived of lavish restaurants and forced to stay at home at night to curb the spread of the coronavirus, French lovers are turning to sex toys to spice up their Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
You can choose your level of difficulty in these “visual novel” games. Plots evolve through conversations conducted on chat. If you make the bot happy or respond in what is seen as a positive way, you can win points. If you mishandle the relationship, you could be stuck in a loop of bad results.
You can choose your level of difficulty in these “visual novel” games. Plots evolve through conversations conducted on chat. If you make the bot happy or respond in what is seen as a positive way, you can win points. If you mishandle the relationship, you could be stuck in a loop of bad results.
relationships

Partners in play: The new frontier in the world of online dating, is dating AI

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Bots powered by artificial intelligence are helping young adults practise how to navigate a relationship, overcome roadblocks, even just learn how to ask someone out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
relationships

In search of soulmates, Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Tucked beside one of the capital's biggest shopping malls, the Trimurti shrine to Hinduism's three most powerful gods has become famous in Thailand as a place people visit every Thursday in the quest to find love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
relationships

Valentine's Day 2021: Ananya Panday shares her break up anthem, tips to move on

ANI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
If you are one of those newly-single people trying to cope with the holiday, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's tips to move on could come in handy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
relationships

‘Intimacy is a human need, then why not show it?

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:37 PM IST
We speak to Aastha Khanna — who claims to be the only certified intimacy coordinator from India — about the role of intimacy coordinators on set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
relationships

Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The International Conference on Gender Equality got underway here on Thursday with Kerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalised sections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP