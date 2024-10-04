Ananya Panday says she burnt ex's pics to get over him but you don't have to: 5 healthier ways to get over past love

Ananya Panday dealt with her past relationships in a way that might be familiar to all of us. In an interview, she admitted to burning her ex’s pictures to get over him. She called it ‘a nice way to release your frustration.’ While we do agree with Ananya, there are still better, healthier ways to deal with a broken heart. We were all in Ananya's shoes at some point, burning ex's picture to move on.

When a relationship carries so much emotional weight, its end can be painful, building a guttural, pent-up intensity that demands an outlet for release. This release is a way of searching for the peace of ‘letting go.’ Be it keeping a Burn Book or burning pictures as a way of closure.

In pursuit of the palpable destruction of the memories once held through the picture, the actual root pain goes unnoticed. You may feel you’re fine and try to move on, but unless the emotional pain gets a proper release, it festers and may later manifest in troubled ways in other relationships.

Adopt these healthier practices to deal with heartbreak and process your emotions to quell your heartbreak.



Cry your heart out

A blindsided breakup channels a heartbreak so agonising that it turns into unchecked fury and resentment. Treat your breakup emotionally, don’t become impassive and cold in an attempt to distance yourself from the horrible incident. It leads to a temper that expresses only in destructive behaviour, sometimes even towards oneself. Acknowledge the pain and cry your heart out. Suppressing your emotions won’t let you heal. Call your friends or family, and watch movies in pyjamas with an ice cream tub in hand.

Make new memories

You won't cry over the deleted pictures when you have new ones to cherish. (Pexels)

Don’t mope over that last fantastic candlelight dinner you had with your ex. Fixating on the tiny moments of the relationship when you’re contemplating what went wrong would worsen the healing process. Whether you’re a planner or a spontaneous person, venture out and explore. Visit new places, and find your new favourite pasta place that doesn't involve your ex. Travel for a change of scenery. Familiar surroundings may bring up memories that may feel like a punch to the guts. Go to your bucket list places to embrace this new chapter of your life.

Get bangs, or not

It may sound like a cliché, but after a breakup, focusing on restyling yourself channels all that pent-up energy into something productive. Hit the gym, set new personal goals, or finally be bold and get those curtain bangs you were vying for. If you're extra bold, get the hair colour you've an entire Pinterest board dedicated to. The idea of a ‘new you’ allows you to reclaim your identity.

Journaling

Might sound like another cliché, but writing down your feelings can help you see yourself from a new perspective, almost like an out-of-body experience. Emotions become more tangible, and you start to learn what makes you tick better. By putting your thoughts into words, you're not only releasing bottled-up emotions but also gaining clarity on what you're going through. It helps you regain your footing and stop being closed off.

Exhaust your rage in rage room

Tire out your anger in rage rooms or paintball arenas. (Pinterest)

If you have tried everything and realised only violence can tame your anger, then consider trying a rage room. A rage room is designed for breaking things to vent and diffuse your rage. When you break objects inside the room and physically exhaust your body, you may find yourself breathless and slumped on the floor, yet somehow, feeling lighter. However, if the rage room is too overwhelming, go for the paintball game where opposing teams aggressively shoot each other with paint.

It may also help prevent the risk of jumping into a rebound relationship. This happens when you quickly hop into a new relationship out of anger, carrying unresolved emotional baggage and mostly seeking distraction. After you’ve physically exhausted yourself and can no longer continue your rampage, your vision clears and you get a better perspective on your emotions.

