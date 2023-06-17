Father's Day is a special occasion celebrated to honour and appreciate fathers and father figures for their love, guidance and support and it is a day to recognise and express gratitude for the important role they play in our lives. Father's Day is typically celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many countries around the world and this year, it is being celebrated on June 18. Happy Father's Day 2023: Check out this list of last-minute Father's Day gifts (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

Father's Day is not limited to biological fathers alone instead, it is an opportunity to honour any male figure who has played a fatherly role in our lives, such as stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors or older siblings. It is a day to acknowledge the positive influence they have had and the love and care they have provided.

It is a time to celebrate the unique bond between fathers and their children and it is a chance to express gratitude, strengthen relationships and create lasting memories. It serves as a reminder of the importance of fathers and the impact they have on shaping our lives.

On this day, people show their love and appreciation for their fathers in various ways, which could involve giving thoughtful gifts such as personalised items, gadgets, books or clothing that reflect their interests and preferences. Many families also plan special activities or outings to spend quality time together such as going for a meal, enjoying a picnic or engaging in a favourite hobby or sport.

Handmade cards, heartfelt messages and expressing love and appreciation through words are also common ways to celebrate Father's Day. The sentiment behind the gesture is what matters most, as it allows fathers to feel acknowledged and loved.

If you're looking for last-minute Father's Day gifts, here are a few ideas that can be easily arranged -

Gift Cards: Purchase a gift card from your dad's favourite restaurant, store or online retailer. It allows him to choose something he truly wants or enjoy a meal at his preferred eatery.

Subscription Boxes: Consider gifting your dad a subscription box tailored to his interests. There are various options available such as grooming kits, coffee samplers, book subscriptions or even a monthly snack box.

DIY Personalised Gifts: Get creative and make a personalised gift. Create a photo album, custom artwork or a handwritten letter expressing your love and appreciation. DIY gifts add a personal touch that can be incredibly meaningful.

Experience or Activity: Plan a fun outing or activity with your dad. It could be something he enjoys, like going fishing, hiking or watching a sports event together. Spending quality time can be a valuable gift in itself.

Digital Gifts: In the digital age, there are plenty of options for virtual gifts. Consider purchasing e-books, music, or movies that align with your dad's interests. You could also gift a subscription to a streaming service or an online course.

Food and Beverage Treats: Prepare a special meal for your dad or order a gourmet food basket filled with his favourite snacks, chocolates or a selection of healthy drinks.

Prepare a special meal for your dad or order a gourmet food basket filled with his favourite snacks, chocolates or a selection of healthy drinks. Personal Care Items: Put together a grooming kit with high-quality shaving products, cologne or skincare items. These can be readily found at local stores or online retailers.

Remember, the most important aspect of any gift is the thought and love behind it. Even a small gesture can make a big impact when it comes from the heart.