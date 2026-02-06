Indian couple skipped expensive wedding and bought a house instead, even got married inside it. Watch

IAS World Official wrote in the caption, "Couple skipped expensive wedding celebrations and instead used the saved money to buy a house. The couple then performed the wedding pheras (traditional Hindu wedding rituals) inside the new home, choosing long-term security over a lavish wedding."

A February 4 video shared on Instagram by IAS World Official showed a couple that reportedly decided to forgo the traditional expensive wedding ceremony. Instead, the bride and groom reportedly took the massive sum of money saved for the event and used it as a down payment for their first home. Adding a poetic touch to their decision, the two didn’t just buy the house, they turned it into their wedding venue.

In an era where ' big fat Indian weddings ' are reaching new heights of extravagance — complete with international destinations, designer outfits, and multi-day festivities — one couple is winning hearts on social media for choosing financial security over a single day of spectacle. Also read | Your guide to plan an intimate wedding at home

A simple wedding ceremony at home The video reportedly showed the couple’s new flat, which, while not a grand banquet hall or a luxury resort, was beautifully decorated for the intimate wedding. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple performed the pheras right in the middle of the living room.

According to various social media posts, the couple felt that the rising costs of modern weddings were becoming unsustainable – by choosing a home wedding, the bride and groom were able to pivot their life savings toward a long-term asset rather than a fleeting celebration.

Social media applauds ‘intelligent couple’ The alleged wedding video sparked a debate online, with the majority of people praising the couple for the foresight. “Perfect example for future,” an Instagram user commented.

Another shared, “Intelligent couple.” Someone else said, “Wonderful start of life... great way to save and invest wisely.” A person also said, “Excellent. Kudos to the couple and the families.” Another added, “I wish a families thought like this.”

However, the move also drew some traditionalist views, with some arguing that a wedding was a 'once-in-a-lifetime' milestone that deserved a grand celebration. Nevertheless, the overwhelming sentiment favoured the couple’s ‘pragmatic’ approach.

A shifting trend? The couple's story highlighted a growing trend among Gen Z and millennials who were increasingly questioning the ROI (return on investment) of traditional wedding expenses. With real estate prices soaring and the cost of living on the rise, many young couples were opting for 'micro-weddings' or court marriages to prioritise travel, education, or property ownership. Click here to know more about one such couple.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.