Influencer Tanya Khanijow and husband spent just 5 lakh on wedding; share why more people should opt for court marriage

YouTuber and travel influencer Tanya Khanijow and her husband, Eshan Joshi, tied the knot in a low-key style in November last year. The couple celebrated with their families and had a beautiful court ceremony along with micro gatherings, including a luxurious 7-course lunch after they married. Influencer Tanya Khanijow and her husband, Eshan Joshi, spent just ₹ 5 lakh on their wedding.

Also Read | ‘Mother’ Deepika Padukone is flawless, shines in gold Sabyasachi dress at Forbes event: Pics

In a new video shared on their joint travel podcast called The ET Show, Tanya and Eshan discussed how much they spent on their wedding and explained why they spent an exorbitant amount of money on lunch.

Under ₹ 5 lakh wedding

The video begins with the two revealing they spent under ₹5 lakh on their wedding, as Tanya exclaims, ‘Can you believe that?’ They posted the clip with the caption, “Pyaar andha hota hai…par shaadi ka bill aankhein khol deta hai (Love is blind, but the wedding bills open your eyes).”

Breaking down the expenditure, the couple revealed that their court wedding cost them around ₹8,000. They also booked four rooms at a hotel, which was worth ₹1,00,000, excluding GST. Later, the couple also hosted a lunch at the hotel and ‘all the food was close to ₹80,000’. Around this time, they had already spent ₹1,88,000.

The couple also invited their close friends and family to a restaurant where they hosted a 7-course meal, which amounted to ₹5,000 per person for a vegetarian meal. “But the wine pairing was ₹8,100 additional,” Tanya added. In the end, the lunch cost them around ₹1,85,000 more.

‘We get to spend the rest of our lives doing multiple honeymoons’

Explaining why they chose to celebrate the nuptials this way, Esha explained, “It might feel like a bit too much. But then, people put so much thought into how they want to celebrate and spend so much money. In comparison to that, I think we treated our family and friends amazingly, and they loved everything.”

“The whole budget, if I am actually calculating right, it was under 5, which is a great deal because now we get to spend the rest of our lives doing multiple honeymoons. And I would highly recommend court weddings to other people,” Tanya added.