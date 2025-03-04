Menu Explore
Mira Rajput’s wedding guest look in shimmering tissue saree is so gorgeous, you can copy-paste it for every shaadi

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 04, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Mira Rajput just nailed the ultimate wedding guest look in a stunning golden saree. Here’s how she effortlessly turned heads with timeless elegance and grace.

Mira Rajput is serving major wedding guest fashion goals, and we’re taking notes. A true style icon, she never fails to impress with her effortlessly chic looks. Active on social media, Mira often treats her followers to glimpses of her stunning fashion choices. For her latest appearance, she attended a wedding draped in six yards of pure elegance. Let’s break down her stunning look and steal some style inspiration from the diva. (Also read: Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s luxurious 58 crore sea-facing Mumbai home that's like an art gallery )

Mira Rajput stuns in elegant golden saree at recent wedding, sets fashion goals. (Instagram/@mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput stuns in elegant golden saree at recent wedding, sets fashion goals. (Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Decoding Mira Rajput's stunning saree look

On Monday, Mira took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her breathtaking tissue saree look, leaving fashion lovers in awe. In the pictures, she looked absolutely stunning in a golden saree from the brand Mimamsaa, radiating timeless elegance.

The six yards of grace featured intricate craftsmanship, with the luxurious tissue fabric shimmering beautifully under the light. Draped to perfection, she let the pallu cascade effortlessly from her shoulder, adding to the ethereal charm of her ensemble. She paired the saree with a matching shimmering scoop-neckline blouse, creating a glamorous look.

She accessorised her saree look with statement silver jhumka earrings that gracefully extended to her shoulders and dazzling diamond ring adorned her finger. Her makeup was on point, featuring winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, defined brows, a luminous highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. Completing the look, she styled her luscious tresses into a neat bun, while a delicate red bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch.

About Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple exchanged vows on July 7, 2015, and have since built a beautiful family together. They are proud parents to two children—a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain. Their firstborn, Misha, arrived in 2016, followed by their son, Zain, who was born in 2018.

