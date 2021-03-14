Meghan Markle already has a gift for unborn daughter, she bought it in 2015
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shared that they are expecting a daughter. After that, an old interview of Meghan resurfaced on the internet revealing that she had splurged on a watch which she hopes to pass it down to her daughter one day.
During their much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said some things that left the entire world in a state of shock. During the interview, the Duchess Of Sussex, who is expecting again with Prince Harry, revealed the sex of her second child as well. Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah that they will soon be welcoming a baby girl.
Since this information came out, an old interview of the Duchess has resurfaced on the internet making her fans go aww and for all the right reasons. According to the interview with Hello! magazine in 2015, the Suits alum splurged on an expensive watch as a gift to herself and hoping to pass it down to her daughter as an heirloom one day. And this gift was the French Tank watch by Cartier.
During the interview, Meghan had said, "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version." Meghan even got the watch engraved to add a more personal touch to it. She said, "'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them (sic)."
This just shows that Meghan has been dreaming of being a mommy to a little girl for a long time now. This made her fans really happy for the couple. Prince Harry is also extremely excited about the arrival of their daughter and he even mentioned it to Oprah during their interview. He said, "To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? We've got our family."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018. The couple is already parents to their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who was born in May 2019. They announced that they are expecting their second child by sharing a gorgeous black and white image on Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle already has a gift for unborn daughter, she bought it in 2015
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shared that they are expecting a daughter. After that, an old interview of Meghan resurfaced on the internet revealing that she had splurged on a watch which she hopes to pass it down to her daughter one day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women spent more time doing household chores than men during Covid-19: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are moving on after divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restoring dignity in a relationship: With Love by Simran Mangharam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demi Lovato says failed engagement made her understand her sexuality
- During a recent interview, famous singer and actor, Demi Lovato shared that her failed engagement to Max Ehrich helped her understand her sexuality better. "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds that misleading people are often easily misled by others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wives carry husbands on backs for a race to raise awareness on gender equality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Star and Disney India introduces new group for women and LGBTQ employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Initiative can salvage your sinking relation-ship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this Vegetarian Paella recipe and get a taste of Spain with a healthy twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day 2021: Celebrating women who chose to challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day 2021 | Men have equal role in women empowerment: Hema Malini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why individuals with higher income feel more proud and confident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to delve into tough royal split with Oprah Winfrey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia: Compromise se duniya successfully chalegi!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox