‘Miss you Dad’: Shilpa Shetty’s heartwarming post on her father’s death anniversary

Shilpa Shetty remembered her father with a warm tribute, on his death anniversary. The actor’s father Surendra Shetty died on October 11, 2016. Shilpa, on Monday shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her father and it has our heart.

Shilpa wrote a few lines dedicated to her dad with a video collage that sums up her relationship with her father. In one of the pictures from the video, Shilpa and Surendra Shetty can be seen posing for the camera while smiling with all their hearts. Shilpa can be seen hugging her dad.

In another picture, a pint-sized Vihaan, Shilpa Shetty’s son, can be seen giving a peck to his grandpa’s cheeks as they pose together in a restaurant. This snippet of grandpa and his grandson’s moment has all of our heart.

In another picture, Shilpa shared a snippet of their family diaries where Shilpa and sister Shamita Shetty can be seen holding their dad who can be seen posing between them. “We love you and miss you Dad,” the video had the text which summed up the actor’s feeling on losing her father.

Take a look at the video here:

“6 years since you left earth… but, in our hearts you remain forever. Miss you, Dad,” Shilpa accompanied the video with these words. In no time, her Instagram post was flooded with comments from her Instagram family who filled her with a whole lot of love and warmth that she needed. Shilpa’s colleague from the film industry Sanjay Kapoor dropped two folded hands emoticons on her post.

Surendra Shetty died in 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He made a short appearance on the silver screen in 2015, when he appeared on the dance reality show Jhalak Reloaded with wife Sunanda Shetty and daughter Shilpa. The family came together to cheer for Shamita who was participating in the finals then.

