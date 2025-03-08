Modern chivalry in dating redefined: Mutual respect and connection are priortised over grand gestures

Dating is often typecast into old-school, cheesy romance with a lot of ‘fairytale’ expectations, grand gestures and romcom moments that set the bar for chivalry. But chivalry has shifted. It's no longer just about one person picking up the bill or sweeping declarations of love. Today, chivalry is defined by mutual respect, efforts and genuine connections. It's all about little acts that truly matter. Women are preferring real symbolic acts over grand gestures.(Shutterstock)

Dr Chandni Tugnait, relationship expert for Tinder in India shared, “Modern dating is about rewriting the rulebook. It's no longer just about old-fashioned gestures, but about genuine respect and real connections. Women today prioritize mutual care over outdated norms, embracing relationships that truly resonate.”

Based on the in-app survey, Tinder India identified a few key patterns. Tinder's Her New Dating Rulebook covered these survey findings:

Respect is Chivalry 2.0

Mutual respect is desired now.(Shutterstock)

Gone are the days of simply getting won over with grand gestures like opening doors or rose bouquets. Now it's all about showing up and being present, from paying attention on a date to respecting ambitions. The current trends show moving away from the outdated gender roles. True uthenticity and mutual respect have taken center stage, with women seeking partners who truly invest their efforts in meaningful connections.

As per the Tinder in-app survey, 51% of young female users say that keeping promises, like following through on a planned call or meeting on time, defines modern chivalry, proving that consistency beats mere gestures such as opening a door. Meanwhile, 36% value being given full attention on a date ( putting the phone away and really engaging) over symbolic acts.

Some also expect basic respect for all genders and identities, such as using respectful language, as essential in dating. For 36% of young female Tinder users, true modern chivalry means a partner who supports their career ambitions. Some no longer see it as necessary for one person to cover the bill on the first date. It's all about moving from outdated rituals to real connections, where genuine effort and inclusivity truly count.

Safety is the new standard

How women are engaging with dating profiles are also changing. They prefer verified profiles and clear pictures in the profiles. Having shirtless pictures or unclear face photos are one of the red flags identified in the Tinder survey. 53% of women reject profiles without clear photos that make identification difficult.

Half of young female users view checking in after a date to ensure a safe return home as a true sign of care. In modern dating, safety and genuine consideration have become the standard for meaningful connections.

Connection and compatibility

A well-rounded original profile helps in getting matched.(Shutterstock)

As per the Tinder survey, nearly half of young female users frown upon incomplete profiles. This indicates a lack of genuine interest and effort instead. Moreover, 41% dislike cliche-filled bios, prioritising originality and authenticity. For them, a well-rounded profile that reflects real compatibility matters more than just a pretty face.

