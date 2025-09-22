Relationship coach shares 3 simple tips to keep the excitement and spark alive with your partner: ‘When you talk 24x7…’

Being in a long-term relationship isn’t always as effortless as the honeymoon phase makes it seem. Over time, many couples find themselves feeling bored, irritable, or even disconnected from their partners - small issues that, if left unchecked, can snowball into bigger relationship problems. Relationship coach Javal Bhatt has shared 3 simple tips you can follow to prevent boredom in a relationship.(Unsplash)

Javal Bhatt, a relationship coach, motivator, and writer, shared three simple tips to keep the spark alive in your relationship. In an Instagram video posted on November 26, 2022, he explained how to prevent boredom from creeping in, even after you’re fully committed. His advice focuses on building small but meaningful habits that keep love, curiosity, and excitement intact over time.

Don’t stop flirting

According to Javal, it’s important to keep the spark of flirting alive, not just in the early stages of dating, but even after committing to a relationship or marriage. He explains, “Flirting keeps the romantic relationship alive and helps you prevent taking your partner or relationship for granted.”

Avoid talking all day

Javal points out that talking to your partner 24x7 means you are always updated about each other. This takes away the curiosity and excitement of sharing things when you finally meet or talk at the end of the day. Jawal’s advice? “Decide the mutual timings of the day when you both are available and fully free to invest the quality time.”

Laugh together

The relationship coach recommends sharing memes, watching comedy movies together, and teasing each other in a playful way. He further elaborates, “I’m not saying you laugh all the time but research shows that a couple who often laughs together is a couple who stays together in a long lasting relationship.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.