Knowing the attachment style is crucial in a relationship – it helps in understanding the partner and the relationship better. There are a variety of attachment styles, and it differs from person to person. In dismissive avoidant attachment style, a person has difficulty in expressing their emotions and affection for others. It can be difficult to be with a person with dismissive avoidant attachment style. Often, in a relationship, with time, a person with dismissive attachment style can start to change. "Is your partner showing tiny signs of growth? Here's a plan to foster their personal development and strengthen your connection," wrote Therapist Benjamin Ekorhi. Signs your dismissive partner is changing, tips to help(Unsplash)

Here are a few signs that the dismissive partner is changing:

ALSO READ: Self-regulation tips for people with avoidant attachment style

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Increased communication: one of the best ways to know if the dismissive partner is changing is by noticing positive changes in the way they communicate. If they express themselves better, that means they are working on themselves.

Empathy and listening: When they start to become more tuned with the needs of others, they start to show more attention and empathy to the concerns of others.

Acceptance of feedback: A person with dismissive avoidant attachment style usually has a difficult time accepting feedback and criticism. As they change, they are able to handle feedback better and make necessary changes.

Initiative: Be it planning dates or finding solutions to problems, when the partner starts to take up initiatives in the relationship, it is a positive growth.

How can we help them to make positive changes? Here's a plan:

Open and honest communication: We should consciously create a space where we can openly communicate and feel safe.

Support their interests: We should take active interest in their hobbies and passion. When we start to encourage them to pursue their dreams, we motivate them for personal growth.

Positive reinforcement: We should be their loudest cheerleader and celebrate their wins and successes.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON