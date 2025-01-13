Varun Dhawan shares useful advice for youngsters who are insecure about their career

Varun Dhawan recently featured in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia on which the actor spoke on a variety of topics, from health to career to his idea of success. A snippet of the podcast went viral on social media as he shared an advice with youngsters on how to deal with career, success and the social and economic inequality in getting opportunities. Also read | Year ender 2024: Mental health trends and habits in workplace that everyone is talking about Varun Dhawan shared an advice with the youngsters about how to deal with career, success and the social and economic inequality of opportunities. (Instagram/@varundvn, Unsplash)

Patience is the key

In the podcast, the host asked Varun to share his advice for youngsters who are just 22 years old, and are starting their careers. Varun said that it is essential to be hardworking, since hard work cannot be replaced. To this, the host added, that patience is the key. Varun replied that patience is something that all of us need to learn in life, to navigate through whatever comes our way.

Importance of uplifting others

Varun also pointed out that there is a social and economic inequality that exists in the society. For some, they get opportunities and things done lot easier than others. It is essential that people who are coming from that space of privilege, should uplift others instead of just working on their lives and success. There's no fun being just being successful alone where others stay back. We should try to help and uplift everyone, and have that sense of community, added Varun.

The importance of mental health in our careers:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Professor (Dr) Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor, IILM University Gurugram emphasised on the importance of taking care of our mental health while preparing for success. "Managing mental equilibrium and dispelling of stress and anxiety are paramount for young achievers for success and happiness in life. For that youngsters must imbibe and inculcate positive thinking and a sense of optimism every step of the way. This is a sustained process that needs to be practiced diligently on a regular basis with maximum sincerity and dedication. Positive thinking brings in positive emotions and optimism that drive the mind to focus on finding solutions and learn constructively from failures instead of dwelling on setbacks and feel disheartened," Professor (Dr) Padmakali Banerjee said.