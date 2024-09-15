In his latest appearance on the 'Think Right' podcast by JetSynthesys, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan reflected on the mental and spiritual practices that shaped his cricket career and how they are now guiding his life beyond the sport. He shared his evolution from a goal-driven athlete to a process-oriented leader, emphasising positivity, the power of manifestation and spiritual growth through his connection with the Brahma Kumaris. Want to live your best life? Shikhar Dhawan shares his formula for inner happiness, secret to success (Photo by Twitter/CricCrazyV)

Given Shikhar Dhawan's recent retirement from international cricket, as he transitions from the field, he spoke about embracing the present, setting boundaries and focusing on inner happiness—valuable insights for anyone facing life's changes. If you, like us, are looking for a fresh perspective on life, resonating with themes of resilience and personal growth, here are some affirmations and positive thinking takeaways that have been Shikhar Dhawan’s winning formula -

Mindset and Positivity:

Dhawan emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive and opportunistic mindset, focusing on the process rather than solely on achievements.

He discussed the shift from a goal-oriented to a process-oriented approach, which helped him channel his aggression into productivity and creativity.

A crucial part of his journey has been embracing a calm and peaceful mindset, which he attributes to positive affirmations and the law of attraction.

Spiritual Growth:

Dhawan reflected on his spiritual journey, particularly influenced by the Brahma Kumaris, which led him from competing with others to contributing positively to those around him. This shift helped him open to higher vibrational energy, leading to humility, accountability and ultimately, a more fulfilling life.

He stressed the power of manifestations, affirmations and surrendering to the universe’s plan, as well as the importance of sincerity, discipline and consistency in achieving one’s goals.

Personal Evolution:

Dhawan talked about transitioning from his cricket career to his post-retirement life, focusing on enjoying the present moment, establishing routines and continuing to grow spiritually.

He learned the art of shifting from subconscious patterns to conscious decisions to attract positivity in life.

His journey emphasises detachment from ego, drawing boundaries and focusing on self-worth based on internal perception rather than external validation.

Leadership and Influence:

As a leader, Dhawan believed in the power of vibrational energy and emphasised that who you are as a person is more important than your achievements.

He prioritised the happiness and well-being of his teammates and emphasised upon creating a positive, high-vibrational environment for them.

Life Lessons: