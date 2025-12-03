‘What do women bring to the table?’: Marriage coach shares crucial advice for to-be wives

As the wedding season has begun in full swing, matchmaker Anand Handa recently shared a crucial piece of advice for those looking for their life partners on various matrimonial websites, or even in their boyfriends. Matchmaker drops a crucial piece of advise for all those who face the question on what wives bring to the table in a marriage.(Unsplash/representational)

According to Anand Handa's Instagram bio, he has completed over 100 successful and elite matches and more than 20,000 counselling sessions.

What is Anand's crucial advice for to-be wives?

“Boys ask girls, what do you bring on the table as a wife,” Anand says.

Calling it a ‘common problem these days,’ Anand says that although these questions have recently started arising in society, he has no answer for it.

Anand says that if a society and especially men are asking, what does a wife bring on table, that means, they do not know what they have to do after marriage.

“A man who is asking you these things, that you should support me financially after marriage, and says things like I cannot support you, you need to be 50-50, I cannot take full responsibility, he will never be a responsible man,” Anand calls out.

'Wife's income is just an extra bonus'

Adding that his statements will lead to abuses from boys, he stressed that all this is absolutely true.

He said that the wife's income is just an extra bonus, which is her security, her own safety. Working girls are not getting pocket money, they are meeting their own expenses, and that is enough.

“I tell this to the girls again and again, whichever boy tells you that you will have to give financial support to the family, marry him on your own risk, he will never be able to take your responsibility,” Anand says.

He adds that he has never seen a successful man, or a rich man, who takes money 50-50 from his wife, as there will be no growth in life in that case.

“The men who talk like this, and shame you, defame you, say that you are a gold digger, what are you doing at the table, you will eat for free, what do you do, they just divert your attention,” he explains adding that men who cannot take responsibility, men who cannot understand that his wife and children are his responsibility, can never be a complete husband and a father.

