Signs of mature love: Expert shares insights

Relationships are tricky. We always feel that we are different than others, but at the end of the way, we all want the same thing – that is to be loved for who we truly are. In a recent post, Psychologist Nicole LePera shared her insights on what people look for in relationships and what makes a relationship a healthy and a safe space for the individuals to grow and thrive. “In reality, we are all much more alike and similar than we think. At our core, we all want the same thing. To be loved for who we (actually) are. To be seen. To be heard. To have the freedom to be on our own journey without someone trying to control us,” she wrote.

Nicole also added that to be in a mature relationship, a lot of us actually need to un-learn a few ideas of love we have. We often think love to be a transactional process – that only when we are good or successful, we get love. But that is not true. " Mature love is a safe space to grow, evolve, and to return back to the truth of who we are. Mature love comes when we wake up. When we face ourselves. When we heal from our past to create a new future,” Nicole added.

She further noted down what mature love looks like; take a look:

Partners: In a mature relationship, partners are co-creating life together. They are not seen as someone to be parented or fixed.

Responsibilities: All humans go through their own triggers. It is important to learn to deal with the triggers and learn new ways of handling emotions.

Communicate: Expectations of the partner reading the mind and knowing what happened is what causes a lot of toxicity in a relationship. Nicole recommended that communication is the key to a mature relationship.

Work on love: Relationship takes a lot of work – it needs the partners to choose each other every day. It is also important to scoop out time to play, be silly and laugh with each other. This strengthens the bond more.

Difficult conversations: In case of some issue, it is recommended to have the difficult conversations instead of pleasing the other or fawning about it.

Support: Life is not a fairytale – it brings with it its own sets of devastations and trauma. As life happens, mature lovers promise to be loving supports to each other through it all.

Freedom: Some people are brought up in homes where they did not get the gift of being themselves. In a mature relationship, it is important to let your partner be their truest self.

Best versions: Mature lovers push each other to achieve their dreams, aspirations, and most importantly, be the best versions of themselves.

Forgive: Mistakes happen – it is important to forgive each other through it and accept each other the way they are.

