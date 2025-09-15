Woman reveals she didn’t feel attracted to her ‘tall, handsome, IITian’ partner for long time and what changed her mind

Love at first sight is often idealised. From books to movies, hopeless romantics crave that fairytale-esque instant spark, chemistry after finding that right person. But life can be anticlimactic, as sometimes, despite meeting the right person, butterflies in the stomach may not fly. It may happen many times where despite the vibecheck, you may not be attracted to your partner. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Content creator Shakti Dharni also shared her own dilemma in her relationship's initial days. In a recent Instagram post, she opened up about how she met someone who seemed perfect- tall, handsome, smart, and an IIT graduate. He also showed respect and was curious about knowing her, but still, the spark of attraction was missing from her side. It took her some time to reciprocate the feelings. Today, he is her partner, the one she once made to wait while figuring out something very important.

What was wrong?

With so many encounters with walking red flags in dating nowadays, or hearing about such experiences from friends and family, it's not uncommon to get confused when someone is actually good to you.

Similarly, Shakti expressed concern when her partner, who was respectful, felt almost ‘too good to be true.’

She said in Hinglish, “I did not feel attracted to my partner for a long time. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, looks good, hot, and handsome. He knows how to talk, how to behave, and he is from IIT. When a girl finds that all the boxes are ticked, I felt interested the first time I met him. But when we started talking, I felt he was too good for me. He was very curious to know how I felt about different things, and he also asked me meaningful questions. But I wondered, why is he so curious and talks so well? It’s not usual, right? For someone to want to know us, understand our feelings, and always be respectful towards us. So I couldn’t understand all this, and even though everything seemed good, I never felt attracted to him.”

How to get past it?

True connection requires both people to be emotionally ready. Shakti’s way forward from her dilemma was to work on herself, which in turn made her partner’s respect, curiosity, and consistent effort make her like, admire, and feel attracted to him, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.

Reiterating the value of being emotionally prepared, she further added, "I realised that even if good people are in front of us, if we ourselves are not good, wise, or prepared, we might not even notice them, let alone fall in love with them.

She advised that one should be emotionally intelligent and aware of their values, "so that when the right person comes into your life, you don’t make them wait like I did."

