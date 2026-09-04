Chakra Horoscope Today, September 4, 2026: Recognize your abilities without constantly comparing yourself with others

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Gratitude can shift your attention from what is missing to what is already supporting you. Today, consciously acknowledge the people, opportunities and small moments that bring warmth into your life. Appreciation can also help you recognise how much you've already grown.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart, visualise green light and repeat YAM nine times. Write down three things you genuinely appreciate.

Eat or drink: Spinach, avocado or green apple.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine can support emotional balance and optimism. Jade can complement intentions around stable professional relationships and steady progress.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Confusion may simply mean that you don't have all the information yet. Instead of forcing a decision, step back and observe. Your intuition can guide you, but give it enough quiet space to be heard beneath overthinking.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and visualise indigo light between your eyebrows for five minutes. Journal: "What do I know for certain, and what am I assuming?"

Eat or drink: Blueberries, black grapes or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Fluorite can support clarity and focused thinking. Sodalite can complement intentions around discernment and thoughtful professional decisions.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Self-worth is not something you need to earn through achievement or approval. Today's Solar Plexus Chakra encourages you to recognise your abilities without constantly comparing yourself with others. Confidence grows when you trust your own value.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand in sunlight for five minutes and visualise golden light around your solar plexus. Repeat RAM nine times.

Eat or drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone can support confidence and positive self-expression. Tiger Eye can complement intentions around professional confidence and independent decision-making.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Acceptance does not mean you have to approve of everything that happened. It means acknowledging reality without exhausting yourself by constantly wishing it had been different. Today's Heart Chakra encourages emotional peace through acceptance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and breathe slowly for five minutes. Repeat YAM nine times while mentally saying, "I allow myself to accept what I cannot change."

Eat or drink: Cucumber, leafy greens or avocado.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz can support self-compassion and emotional acceptance. Green Aventurine can complement intentions around adapting calmly to professional changes.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Your instincts may be particularly strong today. Pay attention to subtle feelings and observations, but don't let a sudden impression become an unquestionable conclusion. Let intuition guide your attention while facts guide your decisions.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise indigo light at your forehead. Ask yourself, "What is my intuition noticing?"

Eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage or blackberries.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite can support intuitive reflection and self-awareness. Sodalite can complement intentions around making clear and informed professional choices.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Vanity can sometimes hide a deeper desire to feel valued. Today's Solar Plexus Chakra encourages you to build confidence that isn't dependent on compliments, appearance or external validation. Your worth remains intact even when nobody is applauding.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your solar plexus and visualise golden light. Repeat RAM nine times and write down three qualities you admire about yourself.

Eat or drink: Banana, corn or yellow peppers.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye can support grounded confidence and self-belief. Citrine can complement intentions around authentic confidence and professional ambition.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Release can be an act of self-respect. If you've been carrying resentment, disappointment or an outdated expectation, today's energy encourages you to loosen your emotional attachment to it. Making peace with the past creates room for the present.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one thing you are ready to release. Tear up the paper, then take nine slow breaths while repeating YAM.

Eat or drink: Green apple, spinach or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite can support emotional healing and letting go. Smoky Quartz can complement intentions around releasing workplace stress and remaining grounded.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Not everything presented to you today should be accepted at face value. Someone may leave out important details, or a situation may not be exactly what it appears to be. Use discernment without becoming overly suspicious.

Chakra balancing practice: Before making an important decision, pause for five minutes and visualise indigo light between your eyebrows. Ask, "What information am I missing?"

Eat or drink: Blueberries, black grapes or a calming herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite can support discernment and clear communication. Fluorite can complement intentions around careful analysis and avoiding rushed financial decisions.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Heart Chakra Something may be naturally fading from your life, and prayer can help you find peace with the transition. Your Crown Chakra encourages surrender and perspective, while your Heart Chakra asks you to honour the emotions connected to what you're leaving behind.

Chakra balancing practice: Light a white candle and spend seven minutes in prayer. Place your hands over your heart afterwards and take nine slow breaths while repeating OM and YAM.

Eat or drink: Blueberries, spinach or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst can support spiritual reflection and emotional calm. Clear Quartz can complement intentions around clarity during professional transitions.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra A miracle doesn't always arrive dramatically. Sometimes it looks like an unexpected opportunity, a helpful conversation or a solution appearing after you've stopped searching for it. Stay open to possibilities without abandoning practical action.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend seven minutes in meditation while visualising violet light above your crown. Repeat OM three times and remain open to whatever insight emerges.

Eat or drink: Blackberries, blueberries or a light herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz can support clarity and openness. Pyrite can complement intentions around recognising unexpected opportunities and financial breakthroughs.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Service can be meaningful when it comes from genuine compassion rather than the need for approval. Help where your energy allows, but remember that giving should not require you to neglect yourself.

Chakra balancing practice: Perform one thoughtful act of kindness today. Afterwards, place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM nine times.

Eat or drink: Leafy greens, avocado or cucumber.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine can support compassion and emotional balance. Jade can complement intentions around teamwork, cooperation and supportive professional relationships.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Discovery may come from looking at something familiar through a completely different lens. Follow your curiosity today. A detail you've previously overlooked could reveal useful information about a relationship, decision or personal goal.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet observation, visualising indigo light between your eyebrows. Journal: "What am I ready to see more clearly?"

Eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage or black grapes.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite can support intuition, curiosity and self-discovery. Fluorite can complement intentions around research, planning and identifying useful opportunities.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)