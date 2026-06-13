Why is transcendental meditation good for overcoming anxiety? According to a yogi’s teachings

Anxiety often leaves people feeling trapped in a cycle of overthinking, worry, and mental exhaustion. As a result, many look for practices that can help quiet the mind and create a sense of inner calm. One method that continues to attract interest decades after its introduction to the West is Transcendental Meditation (TM). transcendental meditation good for overcoming anxiety

Developed and popularised by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the technique involves silently repeating a personalised mantra while sitting comfortably with the eyes closed for about 20 minutes, typically twice a day.

According to Maharishi's teachings, the practice allows the mind to settle into a quieter state of awareness without effort or concentration.

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A different approach to meditation Unlike practices that ask people to focus on their breath or observe their thoughts, Transcendental Meditation is based on the idea of effortlessly transcending mental activity.

Maharishi often described the technique as a natural process. In his lectures and writings, he explained that the mind is drawn toward greater happiness and naturally settles inward when given the opportunity.

"The nature of life is to grow," Maharishi said, a phrase frequently cited in his teachings. He believed that accessing deeper levels of awareness could help people experience greater balance in daily life.