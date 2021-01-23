IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Quotes, images to share on Netaji's birth day
Subhas Chandra Bose(Britannica)
Subhas Chandra Bose(Britannica)
lifestyle

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Quotes, images to share on Netaji's birth day

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: On his 125th birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes that the freedom fighter has said during the course of his lifetime.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, was an Indian freedom fighter, and unlike Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent approach, he was best known for his defiant patriotism and strategies against the British Raj in hopes of bringing India freedom. He was called Netaji, which means ‘Respected leader’ and is considered one of the greatest freedom fighters of India even today, however his attempt of trying to rid India of the British with the help of the Nazis during World War 2 left behind a murky legacy. However, he is still considered one of the bigger contributors to India's Freedom Struggle. It was also known that as time passed by, he became very critical of Mahatma Gandhi’s 'Ahimsa' approach to getting India it's freedom. On his 125th birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes that the freedom fighter has said during the course of his lifetime.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose


*Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

﻿

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose


*The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not , know the Absolute Truth. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose


*One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*I have no doubt in my mind that our chief national problems relating to the eradication of poverty, illiteracy and disease and the scientific production and distribution can be tackled only along socialistic lines. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

﻿

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose


*Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose


Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

﻿

*Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom! -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch(Instagram/sophiechoudry/yasminkarachiwala)
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch(Instagram/sophiechoudry/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Want to improve your basic fitness or need sport-specific conditioning? Check out this ‘fun combo’ of Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala as they perform MOTR workout during pilates session at the gym. Read benefits of this exercise form inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty(Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty(Instagram)
health

Shilpa Shetty shares the perfect exercise, recipe to improve digestive health

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Fitness enthusiast, former Bollywood actor and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty often takes to her social media to share her workout routine and diet tips to help her fans get fitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
art culture

Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The age-old Indian philosophy of "universal oneness" has a special relevance in a world where the social fabric of many countries and communities are being eroded by hatred, violence, bigotry, sectarianism and other divisive tendencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival.(Unsplash)
Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival.(Unsplash)
travel

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • From sunshiny suit that leaves one day dreaming to silk maxi dress that looks perfect for hot summer evenings, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been raising the sartorial bar in her own sizzling style during the promotions of The White Tiger and the fashionista in us is inspired
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights &amp; unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights & unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
art culture

PM Modi assures commitment to preserve Assam's culture ahead of visit

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Ahead of his visit to Sivasagar in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“With the new variant, for 1,000 people infected, roughly 13 or 14 people might be expected to die,” he said.(Pixabay)
“With the new variant, for 1,000 people infected, roughly 13 or 14 people might be expected to die,” he said.(Pixabay)
health

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

AP, London
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:46 AM IST
There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People can still cross borders for essential trips, such as for work or for medical treatment.(Unsplash)
People can still cross borders for essential trips, such as for work or for medical treatment.(Unsplash)
travel

Belgium bans foreign tourism to avoid third Covid-19 wave

Reuters, Brussels
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Belgium is banning residents from taking vacations abroad until March to limit the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants and avoid a deadly third wave of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
travel

Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend(Dilnaz Malegamwalla)
Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend(Dilnaz Malegamwalla)
fashion

Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • Looking for an impactful yet comfortable occasion wear? Check out Kajol’s luxe boho look in Netflix release Tribhanga, donning a multicoloured chiffon cape with sleeves, to channel the modern global woman vibe while staying true to the heritage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models at Kim Jones Fall Winter 21-22 showcase (Photo: Dior)
Models at Kim Jones Fall Winter 21-22 showcase (Photo: Dior)
fashion

Painterly strokes meet savoir-faire 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Artistic director Kim Jones reinvents ceremonial wear drawing inspiration from haute couture traditions 
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Whether it’s a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it,” says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT)
“Whether it’s a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it,” says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT)
travel

Wheels of fortune: How one cycle shop fared during a long and winding year

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Business stalled, then restarted with a bang. Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop, a stone’s throw from Gateway of India and smack in heart of the Colaba tourist district, has had a ringside view of how the city coped in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
fashion

What the next few seasons will look like for the fashion industry

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Overnight, the buying stopped. Covid-19 altered silhouettes and buying patterns too. What is the way forward? A return to the classics, conscious creation and relaxed silhouettes, designers say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
fashion

Clothes are becoming a little more needs-based, says designer Ritu Kumar

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
To thrive again, in the pandemic, the fashion industry must return to its roots — the unique and sustainable handloom and handicrafts, the veteran designer says
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
art culture

Queer eye: There’s a new trans news magazine in Madurai

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The free fortnightly online magazine offers updates on the news, tips on fashion, health and home decor, lists products made by members of the community, and lists job openings too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP