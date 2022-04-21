Adventure cycle rally in Pithoragarh to boost tourism near India-China border

In a bid to vitalise villages close to the India-China border via adventure tourism activities, an adventure cycle rally will be organised in the second week of May from Gunji to Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh, an official said on Thursday.

"The rally, 'Towards Adi Kailash,' will be open to all adventure cyclists," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

Such an event is being organised for the first time in a border village, he claimed.

Participants of the rally will have to cover a distance of 36 kilometres from Gunji village to Adi Kailash and return, the official added.

"An event like this is being organised as Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is taking a keen interest in vitalising border villages through such adventure activities," Chauhan said.

"We have instructed officers to form a core committee to look after the implementation of the event and make proper arrangements," the DM said.

Further, a 10-day national level trekking expedition from Khaliya Top to Rurkhan has been flagged off in Munsiyari. Over 300 trekkers from 17 states are taking part in the event.