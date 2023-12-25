The holiday season is here. Every year, we wait with bated breath to celebrate the holiday season. The holiday season starts with Christmas Eve and goes on till the New Year celebrations. It is that time of the year when we bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the new year with fresh enthusiasm and open arms. This is the time when people plan vacations with their family, friends and loved ones to places where they can countdown to the start of another year. We have curated a list of places that are appropriate for having great food, fun and fireworks as we walk into another year in style. Best New Year Destinations: 5 wonderful places across the globe to celebrate(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Yearend Travel: 10 best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Bangkok, Thailand: Offering a range of activities and shows on New Year's Eve, ranging from concerts to light shows, Bangkok is the place to be for New Year celebrations. Central World Plaza, Khao San Road, Meta Music Festival, Beam NYE are some of the places to visit in Bangkok on New Year's Eve.

Dubai, UAE: Celebrate New Year in Dubai style! In case you are headed to Dubai for the New Year celebrations, it is best to visit Burj Khalifa and watch the sky light up with fireworks at midnight. Visiting souks for shopping and having a lavish dinner on a river cruise are some other ways of observing the special day.

New York, United States: What can be better than taking a walk with thousands of people in Times Square and watch the clock strike 12? Times Square and New Year’s Eve Cruises are the best places to celebrate New Year.

Bali, Indonesia: In case you are looking to celebrate New Year in a quiet and serene way, we would suggest you head to Bali for some amazing trekking experiences, exotic architecture and cultural performances.

Moscow, Russia: Dance to the tune of New Year celebrations in the streets of Moscow as the entire place lights up and decks up in festive colours. At midnight, the astonishing display of fireworks lighting up the night sky is a vision to behold.