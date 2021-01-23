IND USA
Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak
travel

Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak

  • In a first, Hong Kong locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday to test 10,000 residents for coronavirus before they return to work on Monday, after a recent outbreak of Covid-19
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Hong Kong's government locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.

The first such measure the city has taken since the pandemic began has occurred in the densely populated neighbourhoods of Jordan that is home to many ageing, subdivided flats in which the virus could spread more easily.

The government said there are 70 buildings in the restricted area, which is close to the International Commerce Centre (ICC), and it aims to finish the process within about 48 hours, so that people can start to return to work on Monday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said 50 makeshift testing points had been set up and 3,000 civil servants were assisting.

"We are doing this also to dispel worries of the residents because there was talk that this is an epidemic area and it affected the life, psychology and business of the people here," Lam said at a briefing close to the cordoned-off area.

By 1 pm (0500 GMT) local time on Saturday, the government said about 3,000 people had been tested in the restricted area.

The restricted area has confirmed 162 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this month, and the ratio of virus detected in sewage samples from buildings there was higher than that of other areas.

Authorities in Hong Kong, one of the world's most densely populated cities, have taken aggressive measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Other current restrictions include a ban on in-house dining after 6 p.m. and the closure of facilities such as gyms, sports venues, beauty salons and cinemas.

Last week, the city extended work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27.

Hong Kong logged 81 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 10,010. More than 160 people have died. At the outbreak's peak for the city in July 2020, the highest daily tally was 149 new infections.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival.
travel

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step.
Close
Jorgen Knudsen, 83, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the local school on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark.
world news

Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said the decision was made to allow the matter to be thoroughly investigated and ensure that the testing are being carried out properly.
Close
People can still cross borders for essential trips, such as for work or for medical treatment.
travel

Belgium bans foreign tourism to avoid third Covid-19 wave

Reuters, Brussels
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Belgium is banning residents from taking vacations abroad until March to limit the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants and avoid a deadly third wave of Covid-19 cases.
Close
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19
travel

Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
Close
"Whether it's a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it," says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai's iconic Happy Cycle Shop.
travel

Wheels of fortune: How one cycle shop fared during a long and winding year

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Business stalled, then restarted with a bang. Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop, a stone’s throw from Gateway of India and smack in heart of the Colaba tourist district, has had a ringside view of how the city coped in the pandemic.
Close
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.
travel

Georgia to lift ban on international flights on February 1

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.
Close
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.
travel

EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.
Close
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days
travel

Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests

Reuters, Copenhagen
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
Close
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases.
travel

Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:06 PM IST
A domestic tourism campaign promoted by Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may have contributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases in the country.
Close
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.
travel

Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:35 PM IST
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said before the meeting that European countries needed to take the new mutation found in Britain seriously to avoid a third wave.
travel

EU to tighten travel curbs for virus hot spots as third wave fears mount

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:30 AM IST
The European Commission proposed to EU leaders on Thursday identifying "dark red" coronavirus hot spots from which all but essential travel would be discouraged.
Close
France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries
travel

You will now need a negative PCR test to enter France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron said that travellers coming into France will now need a negative PCR test which cannot be more than 72 hours old.
Close
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020.
travel

Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
According to a leading travelling company, there has been a 30% increase in bookings for the upcoming Republic Day weekend.
Close
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.
travel

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.
Close
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months

AP, Colombo, Sri Lanka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sri Lanka reopened to foreign tourists Thursday after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the Indian Ocean island nation's lucrative travel industry.
Close
